Whether you're cooking, or eating it raw you'll need to find an Onion first.

Vegetables are some of the most confusing resources to locate for new players in Starfield. Your first instinct might be to look in the ground, this isn’t the most efficient way to get Onions for your recipes.

Cooking is a fun part of Starfield and something that’s worth learning as it will not just help you increase your skill level, but also keep you alive when you need to get health in a pitch. Just like in real life, Onions are a component in many of the game’s recipes, but they can also be eaten raw for a small hit of health.

Here’s how to get Onions in Starfield

Onions can be bought from vendors. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Onions are a resource in Starfield that can be acquired one of two ways, it can be found or it can be purchased.

The easiest way to get Onions for your recipes will be to purchase them from vendors across the starfields. If you’re just starting the game, or back in New Atlantis then CJ will be the person to help you out. Simply head to the CJ’s Open 49 Hours shop and you can purchase Onions along with other ingredients.

Here is a video to help you navigate your way to CJ’s after taking the train to New Atlantis’ Residential District.

CJ’s Store can be accessed from the New Atlantis residential district. Video by Dot Esports

If you’re saving those sweet, sweet credits but still need Onions then your other option is to find them. This can be tricky as Onions aren’t found everywhere and require you to loot them. We suggest looking through different buildings and Outposts as you complete missions.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss them while looting them we suggest following a research task that requires them, that way they will be detailed on the HUD with a magnifying glass when you stumble upon them.

Now you’ve got two options, it’s time to take those recipes to the starfields and hone your culinary skills.

