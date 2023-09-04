Crafting in Starfield is an extremely important feature and one fun component of this is the cooking system. Food is a resource that will keep your character healthy during the dangerous battles in the starfields, but like other resources, you’re going to need to find ingredients.

One of these ingredients is Tomatoes. These are used in a variety of recipes and are something that all of the best Starfield chefs will want at their disposal. Unfortunately, you’re not gonna find crops of them out there in the wild to harvest, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have them.

If you’re after Tomatoes for cooking, or simply to eat raw and recover a small portion of your health, here’s the down-low on what to do.

Here’s how to get Tomatoes in Starfield

You can buy Tomatoes from CJ’s in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tomatoes like other vegetables in Starfield can either be found while looting around kitchens, restaurants, and other locations. Or, the more simple way to get them, is to buy them from vendors around the starfields.

Every major city should have a vendor that has Tomatoes, however, supplies can vary between each store. When I was looking for Tomatoes, the easiest place I found to get them was CJ’s Open 49 Hours store in New Atlantis.

So you can check this store out yourself, here is a look at the path from right where you’ll get off the train to the Residential District in New Atlantis.

Video by Dot Esports

Of course, if you can’t find any in stores or simply want to save your credits you can always go on the hunt for Tomatoes. Though, they can be tough to come by. You’ll want to look around places that serve food or inside base kitchens as they’re the most likely locations for cooking ingredients.

Our advice would be to keep an eye out as you’re completing missions in Starfield but should the need arise that you desperately need a Tomato but have none on hand, head out to a nearby vendor and try your luck.

