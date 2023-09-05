In Starfield, you can consume Red Meat for health benefits or use it to cook delicious recipes, but the game doesn’t make it clear exactly what counts as Red Meat, or how to get it. Fortunately, there are a few items that count as Red Meat in Starfield. Here’s what they are and how you can get them.

What counts as Red Meat in Starfield?

We’ll just have to trust that this is actually meat | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If it’s Red Meat in the real world, then it’s probably Red Meat in Starfield. Red Meat typically includes beef, lamb, venison, pork, and boar. In Starfield, here are some of the main items that count as Red Meat:

Synthameat Hamburger

Synthameat Steak

Synthameat Venison

Synthameat Veal

Chunks Beef

How to get Red Meat in Starfield

You can either find or buy Red Meat in Starfield. If you want to find it, I advise searching any and all kitchens you come across. This doesn’t guarantee you will come across Red Meat, however.

The simplest option is to buy Red Meat from a Vendor. Select Vendors throughout the galaxy sell Red Meat, but I find CJ’s store in the Residential District of New Atlantis on Jemison to be the most reliable place to pick up Red Meat resources.

CJ’s Store can be accessed from the New Atlantis residential district | Video by Dot Esports

Here are all the Red Meat items available at CJ’s and their prices:

Synthameat Hamburger – 140 Credits

Synthameat Steak – 155 Credits

Synthameat Venison – 155 Credits

Synthameat Veal – 155 Credits

Chunks Beef – 105 Credits

The cheapest Red Meat product available at CJ’s is Chunks Beef, so I advise picking this up if you need Red Meat for crafting but don’t want to spend too many Credits.

