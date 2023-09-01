How to fast travel in Starfield

The world of Starfield is vast, and if you’re not a fan of manually flying your ship from point A to B, then you may be wondering if Bethesda’s RPG has a fast travel option.

Fortunately, you can fast travel in Starfield and there’s more than one way to do it. Here’s how.

How to fast travel to planets, landing spots, systems, and galaxies in Starfield

Fast traveling to planets in Starfield can be a bit confusing until you come to grips with the game’s controls and processes, but it’s easy when you know how. Here’s what to do:

Press Tab or the menu button on your controller to open the character menu

on your controller to open the character menu Select the Starmap , which is the top-left hand menu option

, which is the top-left hand menu option This will open up the Starmap for the planet, galaxy or system you’re currently in

If you want to go to a different landing spot on the planet you’re on, simply hover over the available landing spot and hold down the travel button

and If you want to go to somewhere in a different system then press ESC or B to zoom out to the system map then select the planet you want to go to and the landing spot

to the system map then select the planet you want to go to and the landing spot If you want to change galaxy, press ESC or B again to zoom out to the galaxy map, then choose a system, planet, and landing spot

Fast traveling is not available to all planets and landing spots, and some need to be unlocked through progression.

How to fast travel to your ship in Starfield

The subsurface map lets you fast travel to various points | Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re on a planet, you can easily fast travel back to your ship. Simply press LB on controller, or F on keyboard, to bring up your scanner, then look for the map icon of your ship and press A on controller or E on keyboard. This gives you the option to fast travel back to your ship.

If you want to travel to another point within the landing point you’re in, you can use the subsurface map to do so. You just have to open the subsurface map by openings the scanner with LB or L, then clicking RB or G. Hover over the point you want to travel to, as long as it’s available, and press A on controller or E on keyboard to bring up the fast travel option. Note that the subsurface map isn’t always available, however.

How to fast travel to a mission in Starfield

If you would rather cut out the space travel and travel straight to your mission, you can do so with ease. Open your mission log by pressing the view button on your controller or L on keyboard, navigate to your current mission task, then press X on the task. This should jump you to the Starmap, showing your destination.

To jump to this location, hold down X. You still need to choose a landing spot, but it saves you from dealing with pesky Crimson Fleet ships.

I personally have found fast travel a bit tricky to get the hang of, and it’s required a bit of trial and error, but it saves me a heap of time.

