As you progress through Starfield you’re going to be given many different choices. Some of these decisions will have far more drastic effects than others and one that’s going to determine where your battles take place in setting up the Armillary.

Part of the story mission High Price to Pay will task you with choosing a spot for the Armillary, your ship, or an Outpost. Yes, it’s a tough choice, but before you decide you should really know how to build it in the first place.

How to build an Armillary in Starfield

Here is the screen to set up Armillary in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two options to build your Armillary in Starfield. They’re both fairly simple. The big difference is building it on your ship allows you to escape Starborn attacks with ease.

We expect the most likely place you’ll want to set up the Armillary is in your ship and to help you do so here is a step-by-step guide.

Building an Armillary on your ship

Enter your ship .

. Walk to the cockpit and turn around once you hit the pilot’s seat.

once you hit the pilot’s seat. You will see a screen opposite the Cargo Hold screen .

. Approach this screen and click Interact to activate it.

to activate it. Now you’re done, the Armillary is active on your ship.

If you’d like to trust the safety of an Outpost with the Armillary then the process is slightly more complex, but it can easily be done in moments.

Building an Armillary at your Outpost

First, build yourself an Outpost or travel to the one you’d like to use .

. Choose the Quest tab from the build menu and you’ll see the Armillary.

from the build menu and you’ll see the Armillary. Choose this option and place it down.

Those are your two options and either one you pick expect to see more Starborn coming after you. Space battles are some of the most enjoyable moments of Starfield so again, we’d suggest setting it up on your ship, however, the choice is yours.

