How to board an enemy ship in Starfield

Space is huge and full of planets, stars, and in the case of Starfield, enemy spacecraft. The good news is that these trendy ships you may find your enemies rocking can be yours with just a few simple steps.

Flying around in a ship is one of the joys you’ll get to experience when playing Starfield, but you may get tired of piloting your own old, cheap bucket of rust. When this happens, you’ve got a few choices. You can fork out the cash to upgrade to something more sleek, or you can ready your weapons and prepare to take someone else’s prize possession from their hands.

I know when I first booted up Starfield, I wanted to see just how easily you can become a notorious space pirate, and here is everything that you’ll need to know to take the first step.

Here’s how you can board an enemy ship in Starfield

Boarding enemy ships in Starfield is very simple, but you’ll need to be prepared before you do so. Yes, this will involve a firefight both in space and then again aboard the vessel, so make sure you’re fully equipped and prepared to engage.

To take over enemy ships, you first need to get the Targeting Control Systems skill from the Tech Skill Tree. Fortunately, this only costs one skill point and can be unlocked right from the get-go. Once you’re set with this skill, here’s the process to getting on board your enemy’s ship.

Engage in a firefight with any spacecraft, targeting and destroying their engine during the battle.

Once the engine is destroyed , the enemy ship will be left at a standstill. Fly close to this ship and slow down once you’re in range.

, the enemy ship will be left at a standstill. and slow down once you’re in range. Now, follow the prompt on screen pressing X if you’re playing on a controller or the spacebar for you PC players. This will allow you to board the ship.

Of course, this isn’t the end of the battle. Once you’re aboard an enemy’s ship, you’ll need to eliminate them before taking complete control. Head up the ladder out of your ship to reach the enemy’s ship. You’ll find enemies to take out inside, but once you have slain them all, the ship will be yours.

If the ship that you’ve just taken over is something of higher class, then you’ll need to have the piloting skill to drive it. Otherwise, get to looting and leave that ship floating through space for the remainder of time.

