Forget Starfield, Sony is trying to distract you with a huge PlayStation sale

Sony has kicked off a major PlayStation publisher sale on Steam with discounts of up to 75 percent.

The sale started on the same day of Starfield’s early access launch (Aug. 31), which is an exclusive title for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Even though this looks like a marketing stunt to distract players during its release, the discounts are great nonetheless.

Spider-Man Remastered and Spider-Man Miles Morales are 33 percent off and, with Spider-Man 2 releasing on Oct. 2, this is the perfect opportunity for fans to buy it and play ahead of the next game.

🔸 SPOTLIGHT DEAL 🔸 Save up to 75% with the PlayStation Publisher Sale!https://t.co/6kn7lIzOn4#SteamDeals — Steam (@Steam) August 31, 2023

There are other great deals such as a 40 percent discount for God of War, a 67 percent discount for Horizon Zero Dawn, and a 20 percent discount for The Last of Us Part 1.

While most fans of PlayStation-exclusive games were excited by the sale, some complained that Sony should extend this sale to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. There’s an ongoing sale on the PlayStation store, but it’s nowhere near as good as the Steam sale, which only serves PC players.

The Steam sale also comes just one day after Sony significantly increased the price of PlayStation Plus subscriptions, which led to backlash from fans complaining the service is too expensive and not as good as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

While some fans might take advantage of this PlayStation publisher sale on Steam, it doesn’t look like people will stop playing Starfield anytime soon.

The new Bethesda RPG is already Steam’s global top-seller and given how long Starfield is—a developer played 160 hours and was nowhere near the end of the game—the player base will be invested for a lot of time.

