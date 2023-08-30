Starfield rockets past Baldur’s Gate 3 to take Steam top spot, and it’s not even out yet

This is shaping up to be the big one.

Bethesda might not know how to get every game launch-ready, but the company does know how to build hype, and anticipation for Starfield is at an all-time high.

The new space RPG, which is set to enter early access later this week, has today toppled Baldur’s Gate 3 from its long reign atop Steam’s top-seller list. The kicker here is none of the purchasers have even played it yet.

This means pre-orders for the game have been so strong in the last few days that it’s selling better than Baldur’s Gate 3—which might be the biggest single-player success story in recent times. But it’s also surpassed downloads for Counter-Strike: Global Offence, despite being a free-to-play game. Needless to say, the hype is definitely real.

While some potential purchasers might be skeptical about fronting their money right now before seeing what shape the game is in when it lands, Bethesda has touted the game as their most bug-free launch experience to date. This should provide some relief to fans, but even if it is a buggy mess like Fallout 76, we can’t see it falling from its top spot on the Steam charts anytime soon.

All signs have been pointing to a positive gaming experience from Starfield, with each leak showing a glimpse at the epic experience fans have been begging for. Well, that is as long as you’re willing to look past that loading screen fiasco.

Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait until all of our questions are answered as Starfield will be here in early access on Aug. 31.

This is playable for anyone who preorders the Starfield deluxe edition, but for those just hoping to get the game, standard editions will drop on Sept. 6.

