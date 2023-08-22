One Starfield feature is leaving Bethesda fans starry-eyed, and it’s not even out yet

Yet to join the hype train for Starfield? If exciting features like unrestricted planetary exploration or romantic companions aren’t convincing enough, Bethesda loyalists have found yet another reason justifying why everyone should add the action RPG to their wishlist. Maybe even commit to pre-orders before it releases next month.

2023 has been an incredible year for the underrated single-player genre, which received a ton of love, thanks to developers like Larian Studios, Avalanche Software, Square Enix, and more. It’s now Bethesda’s time to shine, and with Starfield being the Skyrim creator’s first new IP in over two decades, the single-player community is convinced that they’re in for a major treat.

One Reddit user FaultyDroid’s post from Aug. 21 perfectly sums up the perks of the single-player genre, reiterating why Starfield is going to be so much better than multiplayer competitive titles and their annoying list of flaws.

“No griefers. No screechers. No server queues or downtime for maintenance. No raids. No crying about balancing or ‘endgame.’ I cannot wait,” FaultyDroid’s post reads, and the comments clearly show how Starfield fans couldn’t agree enough.

“Between BG3 and Starfield, single-player micro-transactionless games are back on the menu, boys,” one fan responded, highlighting the controversial microtransaction system prevailing in the F2P video game industry.

That said, some were skeptical about the claim that Starfield will be free of microtransactions, as Bethesda hasn’t yet confirmed anything of that sort.

Fans went on to mention all the major single-player hits of 2023, including Hogwarts Legacy, Tears of the Kingdom, Dead Space Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, and many more. “It’s been a great year for single-player games, with Hogwarts earlier this year and now Starfield and BG3. we’ve been spoiled,” a fan said.

Besides hailing the single-player genre, players also discussed how promising Starfield’s future is, especially if Bethesda releases new explorable planets through DLCs.

Being a multiplayer loyalist myself, going through this Reddit thread and some very relatable comments has moved me. The serenity of the single-player experience is attractive and a welcome change for any frustrated online multiplayer fan.

Bethesda’s Starfield is set to release on Sept. 6, 2023, and will be available on Windows PCs and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Related: Starfield countdown: Release time and when you can play early access

About the author