When does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game release?

Those who played the first Spider-Man game had a great time with the story, gameplay, and graphics, and were thrilled when a second game was announced in September 2021. Recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got a release date.

The game was originally announced to be released in 2023, though, with the possibility of a delay looming, fans were afraid they’d have to wait longer than expected to see their favorite web-slinger again. With little new information coming from the developers after the initial trailer, we were starting to lose hope.

This changed on May 24, 2023, however, when Insomniac Games dropped a new gameplay trailer, which gave players a look at what to expect from Spider-Man 2—and there’s a lot to look forward to.

The newest gameplay trailer showcases Peter and Miles working together on stopping Kraven the Hunter from hunting down Lizard in New York harbor. The two are seen taking down Kraven’s hunters in stunning fashion by using new moves and abilities. There’s an expected twist when it comes to Parker too, who’s wearing a symbiote suit and behaves in a dark, gloomy way, which is more than likely a result of the symbiote’s influence.

With all-new gameplay elements and the foreshadowing of the main villains, players are eager to return to New York City as Peter and Miles. Luckily, the release date was also shown during Summer Game Fest 2023, and it’s closer than you might think.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date

Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20, 2023. With that in mind, fans have just a few months to wait until they can get back to being their friendly, neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man 2 is going to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. So if you don’t own the new generation console yet, but aim to jump into the Spidey suit as soon as it releases, you might want to get yourself one in the coming months.

