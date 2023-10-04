All Starfield Outpost modules and their build requirements

Building an Outpost in Starfield can be as complex or as simple as you want it to be, with plenty of options provided that cater to both.
Using Outposts, you can create a home to live in or a factory that creates materials, harvesting from the landscape around you. You can also have multiple Outposts and link them together, allowing you to share resources between them.
You’ll start your game in Starfield with limited Outpost building options but you can increase the amount you can have, and the modules that you can build, by using your Skill Points to unlock more options.
If you’re looking for someone specific, you can find every known module for Outposts below. We have not included Furniture, Decorations, or Displays in this list due to the sheer amount of them.
- All Starfield Outpost Extractor Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Power Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Storage Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Crafting Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Defenses Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Robot Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Structure Modules and build requirements
- All Starfield Outpost Miscellaneous Modules and build requirements
All Starfield Outpost Extractor Modules and build requirements
Using Outpost Extractor Modules allows you to mine and gather resources passively, and they must be built directly onto resource veins.
Basic Extractors require five Power to operate, Commercial Extractors require 10 Power, and Industrial Extractors require 20 Power.
|Module
|Basic Requirements
|Commercial Requirements
|Industrial Requirements
|Aldumite
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Alkanes
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Aluminium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Antimony
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Argon
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Benzene
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Beryllium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Caesium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Carboxylic Acids
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Chlorine
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Chlorosilanes
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Cobalt
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Copper
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Dysprosium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Europium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Fluorine
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Gold
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Helium-3
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Indicite
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Ionic Liquids
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Iridium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Iron
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Lead
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Lithium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Mercury
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Neodymium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Neon
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Nickel
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Palladium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Platinum
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Plutonium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Rothicite
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Silver
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Tantalum
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Tasine
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Tetrafluorides
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Titanium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Tungsten
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Uranium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Vanadium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Veryl
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Vytinium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
|Water
|5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel
|4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve
|6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
|Water Vapor
|5x Aluminium
3x Benzene
4x Membrane
|4x Tantalum
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Austenitic Manifold
2x Semimetal Wafer
|6x Tantalum
4x Adaptive Frame
2x Austenitic Manifold
2x Indicite Wafer
|Xenon
|5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper
|4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge
|6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
|Ytterbium
|4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron
|4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant
|6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
All Starfield Outpost Power Modules and build requirements
Power Modules provide power to your Outpost, which is required for other Modules, like Extractor Modules, to function, or provide lighting to your Outpost.
|Module
|Requirements
|Fueled Generator
|4x Tungsten
1x Austenitic Manifold
1x Isocentred Magnet
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
|Industrial Light Post 01
|4x Xenon
4x Adaptive Frame
3x Zero Wire
|Industrial Light Post 02
|4x Xenon
4x Adaptive Frame
3x Zero Wire
|Industrial Wall Light 01
|1x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
|Industrial Wall Light 02
|1x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
|Industrial Wall Light 03
|1x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
|Light Post 01
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
|Light Post 02
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
|Light Post 03
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
|Light Post 04
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
|Powered Switch
|2x Aluminium
2x Copper
|Reactor
|10x Lead
6x Adaptive Frame
5x Supercooled Magnet
3x Tau Grade Rheostat
4x Paramagnon Conductor
8x Nuclear Fuel Rod
3x Control Rod
|Reactor – Advanced
|20x Lead
10x Adaptive Frame
3x Power Circuit
5x Control Rod
4x Tasine Superconductor
5x Rothicite Magnet
8x Vytinium Fuel Rod
|Solar Array
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Beryllium
|Solar Dome
|4x Aluminium
2x Tau Grade Rheostat
|Wind Turbine
|5x Aluminium
3x Nickel
2x Cobalt
|Wind Turbine – Advanced
|5x Aluminium
2x Isocentered Magnet
All Starfield Outpost Storage Modules and build requirements
Storage Modules are required for storing any materials you gather and can be linked directly to Extractors. You can also use these Modules to transfer goods from your ship’s cargo hold.
|Module
|Basic/Small Requirements
|Medium Requirements
|Large Requirements
|Storage – Gas
|5x Tungsten
6x Copper
3x Adaptive Frame
|8x Tungsten
10x Copper
5x Adaptive Frame
|16x Tungsten
20x Copper
10x Adaptive Frame
|Storage – Liquid
|6x Aluminium
5x Nickel
3x Adaptive Frame
|10x Aluminium
8x Nickel
5x Adaptive Frame
|20x Aluminium
16x Nickel
10x Adaptive Frame
|Storage – Solid
|5x Aluminium
6x Iron
3x Adaptive Frame
|8x Aluminium
10x Iron
5x Adaptive Frame
|16x Aluminium
20x Iron
10x Adaptive Frame
|Transfer Container
|5x Tungsten
8x Iron
4x Lubricant
|N/A
|N/A
|Warehouse
|6x Aluminium
5x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
|10x Aluminium
8x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
|20x Aluminium
16x Titanium
10x Adaptive Frame
All Starfield Outpost Crafting Modules and build requirements
Crafting stations allow you to modify weapons, armour, and gear, as well as crafting components, food and drink, and any health items.
|Module
|Requirements
|Cooking Station
|4x Iron
3x Copper
3x Alkanes
|Industrial Workbench
|4x Aluminium
3x Iron
|Pharmaceutical Lab
|4x Aluminium
4x Chlorine
3x Iron
3x Benzene
|Research Lab
|4x Aluminium
2x Copper
2x Beryllium
|Spacesuit Workbench
|4x Aluminium
3x Fiber
4x Cosmetic
|Weapon Workbench
|3x Sealant
3x Adhesive
4x Iron
2x Nickel
All Starfield Outpost Defenses Modules and build requirements
Some planets and moons in Starfield have hostile enemies or wildlife, so Defense Modules are vital for keeping you and your companions safe.
|Module
|Requirements
|Ballistic Turret Mk I
|3x Lead
4x Iron
2x Beryllium
|Ballistic Turret Mk II
|4x Titanium
2x Adhesive
3x Tungsten
2x Zero Wire
|Ballistic Turret Mk III
|6x Titanium
5x Tungsten
2x Lubricant
1x Microsecond Regulator
4x Zero Wire
|Laser Turret Mk I
|4x Aluminium
2x Chlorine
3x Flourine
2x Beryllium
|Laser Turret Mk II
|4x Titanium
3x Iridium
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
2x Paramagnon Conductor
|Laser Turret Mk III
|6x Titanium
3x Xenon
2x Isotopic Coolant
2x Tasine Superconductor
|Security Robot 01
|4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
2x Paramagnon Conductor
|Security Robot 02
|6x Titanium
2x Plutonium
1x Microsecond Regulator
5x Polymer
3x Paramagnon Conductor
|Tick Turret Mk I
|3x Aluminium
1x Chlorine
2x Fluorine
2x Zero Wire
All Starfield Outpost Robot Modules and build requirements
Robot Modules allow you to add robots as helpers, which provide different boosts to your Outposts. You are allowed up to three Robots of each type.
|Modules
|Requirements
|Effect
|Engineering Robot
|4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire
|10 per cent increase to manufactured item production rate.
|Garden Mini Bot
|4x Aluminium
3x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|10 per cent increase to organic resource production rate.
|Logistics Robot
|4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire
|5 per cent increase to all resource production rates.
|Power Management Robot
|4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire
|Increases output of all generators.
|Sanitation Mini Bot
|4x Aluminium
3x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|10 per cent increase to inorganic resource production rate.
All Starfield Outpost Structure Modules and build requirements
These Modules will make up the core of your Outpost buildings, with hallways, habitable spaces, and similar. You can use these to make a home if you like.
|Module
|Requirements
|Four Wall Hab
|6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
|Four Wall Hab – Double
|10x Aluminium
5x Sealant
6x Lead
|Hab Round
|8x Aluminium
4x Sealant
6x Lead
|Hallway – Hydroponic
|2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
|Hallway – Industrial
|2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
|Hallway – Military
|2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
|Hallway – Science
|2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
|Hydroponic Hab A
|6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Iron
|Hydroponic Hab B
|6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Iron
|Hydroponic Hab Round
|6x Aluminium
2x Sealant
3x Lead
|Large Hex Hab
|14x Aluminium
8x Sealant
10x Lead
|Military Hab
|1x Sealant
2x Lead
3x Titanium
|Outpost Airlock
|1x Aluminium
1x Sealant
1x Lead
|Science Hab Flat Small
|6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
|Science Hab Small
|6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
|Small Hex Hab
|4x Aluminium
2x Sealant
3x Lead
|Watchtower
|10x Aluminium
6x Argon
16x Iron
12x Adaptive Frame
All Starfield Outpost Miscellaneous Modules and build requirements
Miscellaneous Modules provide a variety of services, including the ability to transfer materials to other Outposts, view and manage Missions, clear your Bounty, and more.
|Module
|Requirements
|Function
|Cargo Link
|12x Aluminium
20x Iron
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in the same system.
|Cargo Link – Inter-System
|12x Aluminium
20x Iron
3x Reactive Gauge
1x Comm Relay
|Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in other systems,
|Constellation Mission Board
|4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|Review Missions while at your Outpost.
|Crew Station
|5x Aluminium
2x Iron
3x Nickel
|Allows you to assign Crew Members to your Outpost.
|Landing Pad – Small
|8x Aluminium
20x Iron
|Land directly at your Outpost.
|Landing Pad with Shipbuilder
|30x Iron
2x Beryllium
18x Adaptive Frame
2x Zero Wire
|Land directly at your Outpost. Buy and modify ships.
|Mission Board
|4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|Review Missions while at your Outpost.
|Scan Booster
|4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Beryllium
|Increases range of Scans.
|Scan Booster – Advanced
|5x Aluminium
1x Isocentered Magnet
3x Zero Wire
1x Comm Relay
|Increases range of Scans.
|Scan Booster – Military Grade
|6x Aluminium
1x Supercooled Magnet
2x Comm Relay
1x Paramagnon Conductor
|Increases range of Scans.
|Self-Service Bounty Clearance
|4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire
|Remove any bounties.