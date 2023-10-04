All Starfield Outpost modules and their build requirements

Building an Outpost in Starfield can be as complex or as simple as you want it to be, with plenty of options provided that cater to both.

Using Outposts, you can create a home to live in or a factory that creates materials, harvesting from the landscape around you. You can also have multiple Outposts and link them together, allowing you to share resources between them.

You’ll start your game in Starfield with limited Outpost building options but you can increase the amount you can have, and the modules that you can build, by using your Skill Points to unlock more options.

If you’re looking for someone specific, you can find every known module for Outposts below. We have not included Furniture, Decorations, or Displays in this list due to the sheer amount of them.

All Starfield Outpost Extractor Modules and build requirements

Gather resources passively. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using Outpost Extractor Modules allows you to mine and gather resources passively, and they must be built directly onto resource veins.

Basic Extractors require five Power to operate, Commercial Extractors require 10 Power, and Industrial Extractors require 20 Power.

Module Basic Requirements Commercial Requirements Industrial Requirements Aldumite 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant

Alkanes 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Aluminium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Antimony 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Argon 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Benzene 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Beryllium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Caesium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Carboxylic Acids 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Chlorine 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Chlorosilanes 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Cobalt 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Copper 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Dysprosium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Europium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Fluorine 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Gold 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Helium-3 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Indicite 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Ionic Liquids 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Iridium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Iron 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Lead 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Lithium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Mercury 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Neodymium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Neon 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Nickel 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Palladium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Platinum 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Plutonium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Rothicite 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Silver 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Tantalum 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Tasine 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Tetrafluorides 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Titanium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Tungsten 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Uranium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Vanadium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Veryl 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Vytinium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant Water 5x Aluminium

3x Iron

4x Nickel 4x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame

3x Austenitic Manifold

2x Molecular Sieve 6x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve

3x Veryl-Treated Manifold Water Vapor 5x Aluminium

3x Benzene

4x Membrane 4x Tantalum

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Austenitic Manifold

2x Semimetal Wafer 6x Tantalum

4x Adaptive Frame

2x Austenitic Manifold

2x Indicite Wafer Xenon 5x Aluminium

4x Nickel

3x Copper 4x Vanadium

3x Adaptive Frame

2x Molecular Sieve

2x Reactive Gauge 6x Vanadium

5x Adaptive Frame

3x Reactive Gauge

2x Substrate Molecule Sieve Ytterbium 4x Aluminium

2x Tungsten

5x Iron 4x Tungsten

3x Adaptive Frame

1x Drilling Rig

2x Isotopic Coolant 6x Tungsten

5x Adaptive Frame

1x Aldumite Drilling Rig

4x Isotopic Coolant

All Starfield Outpost Power Modules and build requirements

Power Modules provide power to your Outpost, which is required for other Modules, like Extractor Modules, to function, or provide lighting to your Outpost.

Module Requirements Fueled Generator 4x Tungsten

1x Austenitic Manifold

1x Isocentred Magnet

1x Tau Grade Rheostat Industrial Light Post 01 4x Xenon

4x Adaptive Frame

3x Zero Wire Industrial Light Post 02 4x Xenon

4x Adaptive Frame

3x Zero Wire Industrial Wall Light 01 1x Aluminium

1x Argon

1x Copper Industrial Wall Light 02 1x Aluminium

1x Argon

1x Copper Industrial Wall Light 03 1x Aluminium

1x Argon

1x Copper Light Post 01 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Xenon Light Post 02 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Xenon Light Post 03 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Xenon Light Post 04 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Xenon Powered Switch 2x Aluminium

2x Copper Reactor 10x Lead

6x Adaptive Frame

5x Supercooled Magnet

3x Tau Grade Rheostat

4x Paramagnon Conductor

8x Nuclear Fuel Rod

3x Control Rod Reactor – Advanced 20x Lead

10x Adaptive Frame

3x Power Circuit

5x Control Rod

4x Tasine Superconductor

5x Rothicite Magnet

8x Vytinium Fuel Rod Solar Array 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Beryllium Solar Dome 4x Aluminium

2x Tau Grade Rheostat Wind Turbine 5x Aluminium

3x Nickel

2x Cobalt Wind Turbine – Advanced 5x Aluminium

2x Isocentered Magnet

All Starfield Outpost Storage Modules and build requirements

Storage Modules are required for storing any materials you gather and can be linked directly to Extractors. You can also use these Modules to transfer goods from your ship’s cargo hold.

Module Basic/Small Requirements Medium Requirements Large Requirements Storage – Gas 5x Tungsten

6x Copper

3x Adaptive Frame 8x Tungsten

10x Copper

5x Adaptive Frame 16x Tungsten

20x Copper

10x Adaptive Frame Storage – Liquid 6x Aluminium

5x Nickel

3x Adaptive Frame 10x Aluminium

8x Nickel

5x Adaptive Frame 20x Aluminium

16x Nickel

10x Adaptive Frame Storage – Solid 5x Aluminium

6x Iron

3x Adaptive Frame 8x Aluminium

10x Iron

5x Adaptive Frame 16x Aluminium

20x Iron

10x Adaptive Frame Transfer Container 5x Tungsten

8x Iron

4x Lubricant N/A N/A Warehouse 6x Aluminium

5x Titanium

3x Adaptive Frame 10x Aluminium

8x Titanium

5x Adaptive Frame 20x Aluminium

16x Titanium

10x Adaptive Frame

All Starfield Outpost Crafting Modules and build requirements

These Modules are crucial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting stations allow you to modify weapons, armour, and gear, as well as crafting components, food and drink, and any health items.

Module Requirements Cooking Station 4x Iron

3x Copper

3x Alkanes Industrial Workbench 4x Aluminium

3x Iron Pharmaceutical Lab 4x Aluminium

4x Chlorine

3x Iron

3x Benzene Research Lab 4x Aluminium

2x Copper

2x Beryllium Spacesuit Workbench 4x Aluminium

3x Fiber

4x Cosmetic Weapon Workbench 3x Sealant

3x Adhesive

4x Iron

2x Nickel

All Starfield Outpost Defenses Modules and build requirements

Ready, aim, fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Some planets and moons in Starfield have hostile enemies or wildlife, so Defense Modules are vital for keeping you and your companions safe.

Module Requirements Ballistic Turret Mk I 3x Lead

4x Iron

2x Beryllium Ballistic Turret Mk II 4x Titanium

2x Adhesive

3x Tungsten

2x Zero Wire Ballistic Turret Mk III 6x Titanium

5x Tungsten

2x Lubricant

1x Microsecond Regulator

4x Zero Wire Laser Turret Mk I 4x Aluminium

2x Chlorine

3x Flourine

2x Beryllium Laser Turret Mk II 4x Titanium

3x Iridium

1x Tau Grade Rheostat

2x Paramagnon Conductor Laser Turret Mk III 6x Titanium

3x Xenon

2x Isotopic Coolant

2x Tasine Superconductor Security Robot 01 4x Titanium

2x Uranium

4x Polymer

1x Positron Battery

2x Paramagnon Conductor Security Robot 02 6x Titanium

2x Plutonium

1x Microsecond Regulator

5x Polymer

3x Paramagnon Conductor Tick Turret Mk I 3x Aluminium

1x Chlorine

2x Fluorine

2x Zero Wire

All Starfield Outpost Robot Modules and build requirements

Robot Modules allow you to add robots as helpers, which provide different boosts to your Outposts. You are allowed up to three Robots of each type.

Modules Requirements Effect Engineering Robot 4x Titanium

2x Uranium

4x Polymer

1x Positron Battery

3x Zero Wire 10 per cent increase to manufactured item production rate. Garden Mini Bot 4x Aluminium

3x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire 10 per cent increase to organic resource production rate. Logistics Robot 4x Titanium

2x Uranium

4x Polymer

1x Positron Battery

3x Zero Wire 5 per cent increase to all resource production rates. Power Management Robot 4x Titanium

2x Uranium

4x Polymer

1x Positron Battery

3x Zero Wire Increases output of all generators. Sanitation Mini Bot 4x Aluminium

3x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire 10 per cent increase to inorganic resource production rate.

All Starfield Outpost Structure Modules and build requirements

Build a home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Modules will make up the core of your Outpost buildings, with hallways, habitable spaces, and similar. You can use these to make a home if you like.

Module Requirements Four Wall Hab 6x Aluminium

3x Sealant

4x Lead Four Wall Hab – Double 10x Aluminium

5x Sealant

6x Lead Hab Round 8x Aluminium

4x Sealant

6x Lead Hallway – Hydroponic 2x Aluminium

2x Sealant

1x Lead Hallway – Industrial 2x Aluminium

2x Sealant

1x Lead Hallway – Military 2x Aluminium

2x Sealant

1x Lead Hallway – Science 2x Aluminium

2x Sealant

1x Lead Hydroponic Hab A 6x Aluminium

3x Sealant

4x Iron Hydroponic Hab B 6x Aluminium

3x Sealant

4x Iron Hydroponic Hab Round 6x Aluminium

2x Sealant

3x Lead Large Hex Hab 14x Aluminium

8x Sealant

10x Lead Military Hab 1x Sealant

2x Lead

3x Titanium Outpost Airlock 1x Aluminium

1x Sealant

1x Lead Science Hab Flat Small 6x Aluminium

3x Sealant

4x Lead Science Hab Small 6x Aluminium

3x Sealant

4x Lead Small Hex Hab 4x Aluminium

2x Sealant

3x Lead Watchtower 10x Aluminium

6x Argon

16x Iron

12x Adaptive Frame

All Starfield Outpost Miscellaneous Modules and build requirements

Connecting your Outposts is a necessary task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Miscellaneous Modules provide a variety of services, including the ability to transfer materials to other Outposts, view and manage Missions, clear your Bounty, and more.

Module Requirements Function Cargo Link 12x Aluminium

20x Iron

2x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in the same system. Cargo Link – Inter-System 12x Aluminium

20x Iron

3x Reactive Gauge

1x Comm Relay Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in other systems, Constellation Mission Board 4x Aluminium

2x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire Review Missions while at your Outpost. Crew Station 5x Aluminium

2x Iron

3x Nickel Allows you to assign Crew Members to your Outpost. Landing Pad – Small 8x Aluminium

20x Iron Land directly at your Outpost. Landing Pad with Shipbuilder 30x Iron

2x Beryllium

18x Adaptive Frame

2x Zero Wire Land directly at your Outpost. Buy and modify ships. Mission Board 4x Aluminium

2x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire Review Missions while at your Outpost. Scan Booster 4x Aluminium

3x Copper

2x Beryllium Increases range of Scans. Scan Booster – Advanced 5x Aluminium

1x Isocentered Magnet

3x Zero Wire

1x Comm Relay Increases range of Scans. Scan Booster – Military Grade 6x Aluminium

1x Supercooled Magnet

2x Comm Relay

1x Paramagnon Conductor Increases range of Scans. Self-Service Bounty Clearance 4x Aluminium

2x Beryllium

2x Zero Wire Remove any bounties.

