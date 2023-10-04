All Starfield Outpost modules and their build requirements

A tonne of building options.

An Engineering Outpost in Starfield
Building an Outpost in Starfield can be as complex or as simple as you want it to be, with plenty of options provided that cater to both.

Using Outposts, you can create a home to live in or a factory that creates materials, harvesting from the landscape around you. You can also have multiple Outposts and link them together, allowing you to share resources between them.

You’ll start your game in Starfield with limited Outpost building options but you can increase the amount you can have, and the modules that you can build, by using your Skill Points to unlock more options.

If you’re looking for someone specific, you can find every known module for Outposts below. We have not included Furniture, Decorations, or Displays in this list due to the sheer amount of them.

All Starfield Outpost Extractor Modules and build requirements

Our Mining Extractor set up at an Outpost in Starfield
Using Outpost Extractor Modules allows you to mine and gather resources passively, and they must be built directly onto resource veins.

Basic Extractors require five Power to operate, Commercial Extractors require 10 Power, and Industrial Extractors require 20 Power.

ModuleBasic RequirementsCommercial RequirementsIndustrial Requirements
Aldumite4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Alkanes5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Aluminium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Antimony4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Argon5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Benzene5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Beryllium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Caesium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Carboxylic Acids5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Chlorine5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Chlorosilanes5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Cobalt4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Copper4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Dysprosium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Europium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Fluorine5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Gold4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Helium-35x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Indicite4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Ionic Liquids5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Iridium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Iron4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Lead4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Lithium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Mercury5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Neodymium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Neon5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Nickel4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Palladium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Platinum4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Plutonium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Rothicite4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Silver4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Tantalum4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Tasine5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Tetrafluorides5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Titanium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Tungsten4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Uranium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Vanadium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Veryl5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Vytinium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant
Water5x Aluminium
3x Iron
4x Nickel		4x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame
3x Austenitic Manifold
2x Molecular Sieve		6x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
3x Veryl-Treated Manifold
Water Vapor5x Aluminium
3x Benzene
4x Membrane		4x Tantalum
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Austenitic Manifold
2x Semimetal Wafer		6x Tantalum
4x Adaptive Frame
2x Austenitic Manifold
2x Indicite Wafer
Xenon5x Aluminium
4x Nickel
3x Copper		4x Vanadium
3x Adaptive Frame
2x Molecular Sieve
2x Reactive Gauge		6x Vanadium
5x Adaptive Frame
3x Reactive Gauge
2x Substrate Molecule Sieve
Ytterbium4x Aluminium
2x Tungsten
5x Iron		4x Tungsten
3x Adaptive Frame
1x Drilling Rig
2x Isotopic Coolant		6x Tungsten
5x Adaptive Frame
1x Aldumite Drilling Rig
4x Isotopic Coolant

All Starfield Outpost Power Modules and build requirements

Power Modules provide power to your Outpost, which is required for other Modules, like Extractor Modules, to function, or provide lighting to your Outpost.

ModuleRequirements
Fueled Generator4x Tungsten
1x Austenitic Manifold
1x Isocentred Magnet
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
Industrial Light Post 014x Xenon
4x Adaptive Frame
3x Zero Wire
Industrial Light Post 024x Xenon
4x Adaptive Frame
3x Zero Wire
Industrial Wall Light 011x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
Industrial Wall Light 021x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
Industrial Wall Light 031x Aluminium
1x Argon
1x Copper
Light Post 014x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
Light Post 024x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
Light Post 034x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
Light Post 044x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Xenon
Powered Switch2x Aluminium
2x Copper
Reactor10x Lead
6x Adaptive Frame
5x Supercooled Magnet
3x Tau Grade Rheostat
4x Paramagnon Conductor
8x Nuclear Fuel Rod
3x Control Rod
Reactor – Advanced20x Lead
10x Adaptive Frame
3x Power Circuit
5x Control Rod
4x Tasine Superconductor
5x Rothicite Magnet
8x Vytinium Fuel Rod
Solar Array4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Beryllium
Solar Dome4x Aluminium
2x Tau Grade Rheostat
Wind Turbine5x Aluminium
3x Nickel
2x Cobalt
Wind Turbine – Advanced5x Aluminium
2x Isocentered Magnet

All Starfield Outpost Storage Modules and build requirements

Storage Modules are required for storing any materials you gather and can be linked directly to Extractors. You can also use these Modules to transfer goods from your ship’s cargo hold.

ModuleBasic/Small RequirementsMedium RequirementsLarge Requirements
Storage – Gas5x Tungsten
6x Copper
3x Adaptive Frame		8x Tungsten
10x Copper
5x Adaptive Frame		16x Tungsten
20x Copper
10x Adaptive Frame
Storage – Liquid6x Aluminium
5x Nickel
3x Adaptive Frame		10x Aluminium
8x Nickel
5x Adaptive Frame		20x Aluminium
16x Nickel
10x Adaptive Frame
Storage – Solid5x Aluminium
6x Iron
3x Adaptive Frame		8x Aluminium
10x Iron
5x Adaptive Frame		16x Aluminium
20x Iron
10x Adaptive Frame
Transfer Container5x Tungsten
8x Iron
4x Lubricant		N/AN/A
Warehouse6x Aluminium
5x Titanium
3x Adaptive Frame		10x Aluminium
8x Titanium
5x Adaptive Frame		20x Aluminium
16x Titanium
10x Adaptive Frame

All Starfield Outpost Crafting Modules and build requirements

Image showing Industrial Workbench at The Lodge
Crafting stations allow you to modify weapons, armour, and gear, as well as crafting components, food and drink, and any health items.

ModuleRequirements
Cooking Station4x Iron
3x Copper
3x Alkanes
Industrial Workbench4x Aluminium
3x Iron
Pharmaceutical Lab4x Aluminium
4x Chlorine
3x Iron
3x Benzene
Research Lab4x Aluminium
2x Copper
2x Beryllium
Spacesuit Workbench4x Aluminium
3x Fiber
4x Cosmetic
Weapon Workbench3x Sealant
3x Adhesive
4x Iron
2x Nickel

All Starfield Outpost Defenses Modules and build requirements

A turret on an Outpost in Starfield.
Some planets and moons in Starfield have hostile enemies or wildlife, so Defense Modules are vital for keeping you and your companions safe.

ModuleRequirements
Ballistic Turret Mk I3x Lead
4x Iron
2x Beryllium
Ballistic Turret Mk II4x Titanium
2x Adhesive
3x Tungsten
2x Zero Wire
Ballistic Turret Mk III6x Titanium
5x Tungsten
2x Lubricant
1x Microsecond Regulator
4x Zero Wire
Laser Turret Mk I4x Aluminium
2x Chlorine
3x Flourine
2x Beryllium
Laser Turret Mk II4x Titanium
3x Iridium
1x Tau Grade Rheostat
2x Paramagnon Conductor
Laser Turret Mk III6x Titanium
3x Xenon
2x Isotopic Coolant
2x Tasine Superconductor
Security Robot 014x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
2x Paramagnon Conductor
Security Robot 026x Titanium
2x Plutonium
1x Microsecond Regulator
5x Polymer
3x Paramagnon Conductor
Tick Turret Mk I3x Aluminium
1x Chlorine
2x Fluorine
2x Zero Wire

All Starfield Outpost Robot Modules and build requirements

Robot Modules allow you to add robots as helpers, which provide different boosts to your Outposts. You are allowed up to three Robots of each type.

ModulesRequirementsEffect
Engineering Robot4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire		10 per cent increase to manufactured item production rate.
Garden Mini Bot4x Aluminium
3x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		10 per cent increase to organic resource production rate.
Logistics Robot4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire		5 per cent increase to all resource production rates.
Power Management Robot4x Titanium
2x Uranium
4x Polymer
1x Positron Battery
3x Zero Wire		Increases output of all generators.
Sanitation Mini Bot4x Aluminium
3x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		10 per cent increase to inorganic resource production rate.

All Starfield Outpost Structure Modules and build requirements

An outpost in Starfield, a collection of buildings around a base on a rocky, dusty planet.
These Modules will make up the core of your Outpost buildings, with hallways, habitable spaces, and similar. You can use these to make a home if you like.

ModuleRequirements
Four Wall Hab6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
Four Wall Hab – Double10x Aluminium
5x Sealant
6x Lead
Hab Round8x Aluminium
4x Sealant
6x Lead
Hallway – Hydroponic2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
Hallway – Industrial2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
Hallway – Military2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
Hallway – Science2x Aluminium
2x Sealant
1x Lead
Hydroponic Hab A6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Iron
Hydroponic Hab B6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Iron
Hydroponic Hab Round6x Aluminium
2x Sealant
3x Lead
Large Hex Hab14x Aluminium
8x Sealant
10x Lead
Military Hab1x Sealant
2x Lead
3x Titanium
Outpost Airlock1x Aluminium
1x Sealant
1x Lead
Science Hab Flat Small6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
Science Hab Small6x Aluminium
3x Sealant
4x Lead
Small Hex Hab4x Aluminium
2x Sealant
3x Lead
Watchtower10x Aluminium
6x Argon
16x Iron
12x Adaptive Frame

All Starfield Outpost Miscellaneous Modules and build requirements

Cargo Link in Starfield
Miscellaneous Modules provide a variety of services, including the ability to transfer materials to other Outposts, view and manage Missions, clear your Bounty, and more.

ModuleRequirementsFunction
Cargo Link12x Aluminium
20x Iron
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in the same system.
Cargo Link – Inter-System12x Aluminium
20x Iron
3x Reactive Gauge
1x Comm Relay		Allows transfer of goods to other Cargo Links in other systems,
Constellation Mission Board4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		Review Missions while at your Outpost.
Crew Station5x Aluminium
2x Iron
3x Nickel		Allows you to assign Crew Members to your Outpost.
Landing Pad – Small8x Aluminium
20x Iron		Land directly at your Outpost.
Landing Pad with Shipbuilder30x Iron
2x Beryllium
18x Adaptive Frame
2x Zero Wire		Land directly at your Outpost. Buy and modify ships.
Mission Board4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		Review Missions while at your Outpost.
Scan Booster4x Aluminium
3x Copper
2x Beryllium		Increases range of Scans.
Scan Booster – Advanced5x Aluminium
1x Isocentered Magnet
3x Zero Wire
1x Comm Relay		Increases range of Scans.
Scan Booster – Military Grade6x Aluminium
1x Supercooled Magnet
2x Comm Relay
1x Paramagnon Conductor		Increases range of Scans.
Self-Service Bounty Clearance4x Aluminium
2x Beryllium
2x Zero Wire		Remove any bounties.
