All Starfield apparel IDs for console commands

Console commands are a useful tool in Starfield, which allows you to instantly spawn anything from apparel to entire star ships. If you want to spawn apparel to diversify your character’s closet, you’ll need to know the proper ID codes.

Though console commands can spawn almost anything from the game, it will disable you from getting any achievements. Apparel in Starfield not only stylizes your character, but can occasionally give specific benefits to speech, stealth, and various other aspects.

If you are trying to unlock apparel in Starfield with the console commands, here’s what you need to know.

Full list of apparel ID Codes for console commands in Starfield

You can get almost any major character’s clothes, from Commander Ikande to Genghis Khan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below are all the currently known pieces of apparel in Starfield as well as the corresponding ID code. In order to spawn an item from the list below in, all you need to do is open console commands, and type the following: “player.additem [ID Code] [Quantity].”

After this, the item should appear at your feet. Just make sure you have enough space in your inventory to store your new wardrobe pieces.

ID Code Item Name 0012B4B3 Akila Security Hat 001E426E Amanirenas Hat 003E3D51 Ambassador Suit 0021BBEC Argos Extractor Jumpsuit 001C84DB Argos Jacketed Jumpsuit 003FDBF7 B. Morgan’s Suit 0019219C Baseball Cap 003E8E7F Bayu’s Corpwear 001466EE Black Elbow Grease Gear 001466F2 Black Engineering Outfit 001466EA Black Leather Jumpsuit 001466F6 Black Graviplas Helmet 001466FA Black Open Graviplas Helmet 00246B32 Blue Coolar Offwork Duds 00246B30 Blue Collar Offwork Hat 00077814 Blue Elbow Grease Gear 003A264E Blue Lab Outfit 0029E174 Blue Labor Jumpsuit 001B52FF Blue Neocity Formwear 002619F1 Blue Neocity Poncho 00077810 Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit 001466EF Brown Elbow Grease Gear 001466F3 Brown Engineering Outfit 00062EA3 Brown Leather Jumpsuit 001B5300 Brown Neocity Formwear 002619F6 Casual Street Suit 00235B7D Clean Suit 00185A6F Chunks Cap 001A8DDD Chunks Service Uniform 001A4253 Corpo Boardroom Suit 00190D0B Corpo Executive Suit 002265B0 Corpo Power Suit 0019F9C1 Corpo Salary Suit 002265B1 Corpo Sleek Suit 001F1DCE Cream and Blue Dress 000788AB Cyberware Streetwear 00177494 Dalton Fiennes’ Suit 00185A6E Deimos Cap 002BA0E1 Deputy Hat 002262D3 Disciples Tagwear 001625DC DJ Headphones 001625DB DJ Headphones Cap 0017A439 ECS Captain Actionwear 0017A437 ECS Officer Uniform 0017A438 ECS Uniform 001A8DE6 Enhance Service Uniform 00077816 Engineering Outfit 003FC344 Explorer Adventure Uniform 00204002 Farming Hat 002262D5 Farming Outfit 00250C86 Fashionable Suit 0010799A Faye Sengsavahn’s Outfit 0009F0F6 Festive Neocity Poncho 003EC02E Filthy Physician Uniform 0024EF42 Fishwork Mask 0024EF40 Fishworker Splashwear 0024EF41 Fishworker Wetwear 003E5D26 First Mercenary Outfit 0021113E First Officer Hat 00228826 First Officer Outfit 0021F3F4 First Soldier Helmet 00228825 First Soldier Outfit 000788A1 Formal Slack Suit 0021BBF1 Franklin Roosevelt’s Outfit 0022856C Freestar Duelwear 00224FE9 Freestar Dustwear 0021712A Freestar Militia Hat 00228827 Freestar Militia Uniform 001CB843 Galbank Service Uniform 003CD812 Generdyne Guard Helmet 003CD80F Generdyne Lab Uniform 003CD810 Generdyne Secruity Uniform 001D8426 Genghis Khan Hat 002262D2 Genghis Khan Outfit 00177492 Genevieve Monohan’s Suit 001466F0 Gray Elbow Grease Gear 0029E175 Gray Labor Jumpsuit 001466EC Gray Leather Jumpsuit 002619EF Green fashionable Suit 0029AEAE Hazmat Suit 00273C05 Homesteader Scout Hat 00185A6C Hopetech Cap 00108353 Ikande’s SysDef Officer Uniform 00177493 Imogene Salzo’s Suit 0025DEF0 Inclement Weather Outfit 000788AA Jacketed Leatherwear 00009CC7 Leatherwear 002619FD Leather Streetwear 002619FE Leather Pocketwear 00177495 Linden Calderi’s Suit 00030B4B Mateo Khatri’s Hat 00030B4D Matteo’s Outfit 00226298 Masako Imada’s Outfit 001A52D1 Megacorp Executive Suit 000028A5 Medic Uniform 002262D1 Mei Devine’s Outfit 0026D8AA Miner Hard Hat Outfit 0001D1D7 Miner Jumpsuit 0001D1D9 Miner Jacketed Jumpsuit 0009B72F Miner Orebreaker Outfit 0001D1E7 Miner Utility Outfit 00225FCA Naeva’s Outfit 000C47A0 NASA Lab Uniform 001F1DC9 Navy Tan Dress 002266A2 Neocity Corpwear 000788A4 Neocity Hustler Outfit 002266A3 Neon Businesswear 001F1DD0 Neon Clublift Skirt 000C900A Neon Dancer Headwear 00225FCC Neon Dancer Outfit 003556E7 Neon Nightlift Jumpsuit 001F1DCF Neon Nightlift Skirt 001F73EF Neon Security Helmet 00225D9E Neon Security Uniform 00165720 Neon Socialite Skirt 0021BBF2 New Atlantis Sec Uniform 001A2507 Neuro Boost Mark I 00100517 Neuro Boost Mark II 00100518 Neuro Boost Mark III 00100519 Neuro Com Mark I 0010051A Neuro Com Mark II 0010051B Neuro Com Mark III 0010051C Neuro Tac Mark I 0010051D Neuro Tac Mark II 0010051F Neuro Tac Mark III 00225DA0 Nightwear 00036AFC Noel’s Outfit 0018DE02 Nyx’s Outfit 0018B54A Operative Suit 00261A03 Padded Hat 0002FE70 Paradiso Staff Uniform 002BC183 Patient’s Clothes 003E5D27 Paxton’s Officer Hat 0022766B Pirate Captain Outfit 002491EA Prison Scrubs 00208E8B Prisoner Uniform 00226297 Physician Uniform 001BF2F8 Pryce’s Suit 0013730B Ranger Deputy Uniform 002BA0E1 Ranger Hat 001CFA01 Red Mile Service Uniform 000028A6 Reliant Medical Uniform 00003BF6 Resort Wear 003EB4B4 Rokov’s Officer Hat 0037A34F Ryujin Guard Helmet 0037A34E Ryujin Guard Uniform 00034110 Ryujin Lab Outfit 001823CB Ryujin Lab Worker Hood 001823CC Ryujin Lab Worker Outfit 00034114 Ryujin R&D Outfit 0001D1DE Sam Coe’s Outfit 0016571D Sanctum Priest Headwear 00055905 Sarah Morgan’s Outfit 0021C786 Sari Dress 00165718 Security Guard Helmet 000CC4D1 Security Flightsuit 0021C783 Service Industry Uniform 0025DEEF Settler Adventure Hat 00258039 Settler Casual Hat 0024EF65 Settler Hat 000753F4 Shielded Lab Outfit 0021C782 Shinya Voss Outfit 0016E0B9 Ship Captain Hat 0021C781 Ship Captain’s Uniform 0029080F Space Rogue Muscle Gear 0029080E Space Rouge Outfit 002456F2 Space Trucker Bar Duds 002456F3 Space Trucker Cap 00246B31 Space Trucker Cargowear 002456F4 Space Trucker Casualwear 002470D1 Space Trucker Flannel 0029080D Space Trucker Hat 002470D0 Space Trucker Haul Wrap 00165722 Space Undersuit 002E18F6 Striker Maskwear 00064A2E Striker Streetwear 00027189 Suit with Lapel Pin 0002FA4 Swimsuit 000D41F8 SY-920 Fatigues 0011F3A8 Syndicate Capo Suit 0011F3AC Syndicate Club Suit 0011F3AD Syndicate Boss Suit 0011F3B0 Syndicate Pinstripes 0011F3A7 Syndicate Thug Suit 002619FC Synth Leatherwear 002619FC Synthleather Streetwear 003329BB SysDef Crew Uniform 003329B4 SysDef Formal Uniform 0021C1FB SysDef Officer Uniform 000D981C SysDef Prison Scrubs 00185A69 Taiyo Astoneering Cap 001466F1 Teal Elbow Grease Gear 001466F9 Teal Engineering Outfit 001466ED Teal Leather Jumpsuit 001466FD Teal Open Graviplas Helmet 003CF431 TerraBrew Barista Outfit 0007F88D TerraBrew Uniform 001CB7E7 Trade Authority Uniform 00164BDD Trident Crew Uniform 0014E44E Trident Guard Helmet 00185A68 Trident Luxury Lines Cap 00034111 TRItek Lab Outfit 00077818 UC Gray Utility Jumpsuit 002C6E7D UC Navy Armored Fatigues 0018E260 UC Navy Crew Hat 0021A86E UC Navy Crew Uniform 003E3ACF UC Navy Duty Fatigues 002C6E7F UC Navy Fatigues 002C6E7E UC Navy Hat 003E3AD1 UC Navy Recon Fatigues 0021A86D UC Navy Officer Uniform 0025E8D5 UC Security Helmet 0025E8D4 UC System Uniform 003329BC UC SysDef Crew Hat 003B2A81 Ularu’s Suit 00185A67 United Colonies Cap 002619FB Urban Operator Outfit 000788A2 Urban Slackwear 00251F56 Utility Flightsuit 000781F9 Utility Headphone Cap 00252AE7 Utility Headphones 003CAF7E Vanguard Officer Uniform 002619F7 Vested Suit 0002B5EE White Neocity Poncho 0029E173 Yellow Labor Jumpsuit 0004008C Xenofresh Clean Suit 001466FF Xenofresh Tech Outfit

About the author