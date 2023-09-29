All Starfield apparel IDs for console commands

Grow your wardrobe with these codes.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Console commands are a useful tool in Starfield, which allows you to instantly spawn anything from apparel to entire star ships. If you want to spawn apparel to diversify your character’s closet, you’ll need to know the proper ID codes.

Though console commands can spawn almost anything from the game, it will disable you from getting any achievements. Apparel in Starfield not only stylizes your character, but can occasionally give specific benefits to speech, stealth, and various other aspects.

If you are trying to unlock apparel in Starfield with the console commands, here’s what you need to know.

Full list of apparel ID Codes for console commands in Starfield

A man wearing a robe and red and white hat stares at you in Starfield.
You can get almost any major character’s clothes, from Commander Ikande to Genghis Khan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below are all the currently known pieces of apparel in Starfield as well as the corresponding ID code. In order to spawn an item from the list below in, all you need to do is open console commands, and type the following: “player.additem [ID Code] [Quantity].”

Related
Best Apparel in Starfield
All cheats and console commands for Grounded

After this, the item should appear at your feet. Just make sure you have enough space in your inventory to store your new wardrobe pieces.

ID CodeItem Name
0012B4B3Akila Security Hat
001E426EAmanirenas Hat
003E3D51Ambassador Suit
0021BBECArgos Extractor Jumpsuit
001C84DBArgos Jacketed Jumpsuit
003FDBF7B. Morgan’s Suit
0019219CBaseball Cap
003E8E7FBayu’s Corpwear
001466EEBlack Elbow Grease Gear
001466F2Black Engineering Outfit
001466EABlack Leather Jumpsuit
001466F6Black Graviplas Helmet
001466FABlack Open Graviplas Helmet
00246B32Blue Coolar Offwork Duds
00246B30Blue Collar Offwork Hat
00077814Blue Elbow Grease Gear
003A264EBlue Lab Outfit
0029E174Blue Labor Jumpsuit
001B52FFBlue Neocity Formwear
002619F1Blue Neocity Poncho
00077810Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit
001466EFBrown Elbow Grease Gear
001466F3Brown Engineering Outfit
00062EA3Brown Leather Jumpsuit
001B5300Brown Neocity Formwear
002619F6Casual Street Suit
00235B7DClean Suit
00185A6FChunks Cap
001A8DDDChunks Service Uniform
001A4253Corpo Boardroom Suit
00190D0BCorpo Executive Suit
002265B0Corpo Power Suit
0019F9C1Corpo Salary Suit
002265B1Corpo Sleek Suit
001F1DCECream and Blue Dress
000788ABCyberware Streetwear
00177494Dalton Fiennes’ Suit
00185A6EDeimos Cap
002BA0E1Deputy Hat
002262D3Disciples Tagwear
001625DCDJ Headphones
001625DBDJ Headphones Cap
0017A439ECS Captain Actionwear
0017A437ECS Officer Uniform
0017A438ECS Uniform
001A8DE6Enhance Service Uniform
00077816Engineering Outfit
003FC344Explorer Adventure Uniform
00204002Farming Hat
002262D5Farming Outfit
00250C86Fashionable Suit
0010799AFaye Sengsavahn’s Outfit
0009F0F6Festive Neocity Poncho
003EC02EFilthy Physician Uniform
0024EF42Fishwork Mask
0024EF40Fishworker Splashwear
0024EF41Fishworker Wetwear
003E5D26First Mercenary Outfit
0021113EFirst Officer Hat
00228826First Officer Outfit
0021F3F4First Soldier Helmet
00228825First Soldier Outfit
000788A1Formal Slack Suit
0021BBF1Franklin Roosevelt’s Outfit
0022856CFreestar Duelwear
00224FE9Freestar Dustwear
0021712AFreestar Militia Hat
00228827Freestar Militia Uniform
001CB843Galbank Service Uniform
003CD812Generdyne Guard Helmet
003CD80FGenerdyne Lab Uniform
003CD810Generdyne Secruity Uniform
001D8426Genghis Khan Hat
002262D2Genghis Khan Outfit
00177492Genevieve Monohan’s Suit
001466F0Gray Elbow Grease Gear
0029E175Gray Labor Jumpsuit
001466ECGray Leather Jumpsuit
002619EFGreen fashionable Suit
0029AEAEHazmat Suit
00273C05Homesteader Scout Hat
00185A6CHopetech Cap
00108353Ikande’s SysDef Officer Uniform
00177493Imogene Salzo’s Suit
0025DEF0Inclement Weather Outfit
000788AAJacketed Leatherwear
00009CC7Leatherwear
002619FDLeather Streetwear
002619FELeather Pocketwear
00177495Linden Calderi’s Suit
00030B4BMateo Khatri’s Hat
00030B4DMatteo’s Outfit
00226298Masako Imada’s Outfit
001A52D1Megacorp Executive Suit
000028A5Medic Uniform
002262D1Mei Devine’s Outfit
0026D8AAMiner Hard Hat Outfit
0001D1D7Miner Jumpsuit
0001D1D9Miner Jacketed Jumpsuit
0009B72FMiner Orebreaker Outfit
0001D1E7Miner Utility Outfit
00225FCANaeva’s Outfit
000C47A0NASA Lab Uniform
001F1DC9Navy Tan Dress
002266A2Neocity Corpwear
000788A4Neocity Hustler Outfit
002266A3Neon Businesswear
001F1DD0Neon Clublift Skirt
000C900ANeon Dancer Headwear
00225FCCNeon Dancer Outfit
003556E7Neon Nightlift Jumpsuit
001F1DCFNeon Nightlift Skirt
001F73EFNeon Security Helmet
00225D9ENeon Security Uniform
00165720Neon Socialite Skirt
0021BBF2New Atlantis Sec Uniform
001A2507Neuro Boost Mark I
00100517Neuro Boost Mark II
00100518Neuro Boost Mark III
00100519Neuro Com Mark I
0010051ANeuro Com Mark II
0010051BNeuro Com Mark III
0010051CNeuro Tac Mark I
0010051DNeuro Tac Mark II
0010051FNeuro Tac Mark III
00225DA0Nightwear
00036AFCNoel’s Outfit
0018DE02Nyx’s Outfit
0018B54AOperative Suit
00261A03Padded Hat
0002FE70Paradiso Staff Uniform
002BC183Patient’s Clothes
003E5D27Paxton’s Officer Hat
0022766BPirate Captain Outfit
002491EAPrison Scrubs
00208E8BPrisoner Uniform
00226297Physician Uniform
001BF2F8Pryce’s Suit
0013730BRanger Deputy Uniform
002BA0E1Ranger Hat
001CFA01Red Mile Service Uniform
000028A6Reliant Medical Uniform
00003BF6Resort Wear
003EB4B4Rokov’s Officer Hat
0037A34FRyujin Guard Helmet
0037A34ERyujin Guard Uniform
00034110Ryujin Lab Outfit
001823CBRyujin Lab Worker Hood
001823CCRyujin Lab Worker Outfit
00034114Ryujin R&D Outfit
0001D1DESam Coe’s Outfit
0016571DSanctum Priest Headwear
00055905Sarah Morgan’s Outfit
0021C786Sari Dress
00165718Security Guard Helmet
000CC4D1Security Flightsuit
0021C783Service Industry Uniform
0025DEEFSettler Adventure Hat
00258039Settler Casual Hat
0024EF65Settler Hat
000753F4Shielded Lab Outfit
0021C782Shinya Voss Outfit
0016E0B9Ship Captain Hat
0021C781Ship Captain’s Uniform
0029080FSpace Rogue Muscle Gear
0029080ESpace Rouge Outfit
002456F2Space Trucker Bar Duds
002456F3Space Trucker Cap
00246B31Space Trucker Cargowear
002456F4Space Trucker Casualwear
002470D1Space Trucker Flannel
0029080DSpace Trucker Hat
002470D0Space Trucker Haul Wrap
00165722Space Undersuit
002E18F6Striker Maskwear
00064A2EStriker Streetwear
00027189Suit with Lapel Pin
0002FA4Swimsuit
000D41F8SY-920 Fatigues
0011F3A8Syndicate Capo Suit
0011F3ACSyndicate Club Suit
0011F3ADSyndicate Boss Suit
0011F3B0Syndicate Pinstripes
0011F3A7Syndicate Thug Suit
002619FCSynth Leatherwear
002619FCSynthleather Streetwear
003329BBSysDef Crew Uniform
003329B4SysDef Formal Uniform
0021C1FBSysDef Officer Uniform
000D981CSysDef Prison Scrubs
00185A69Taiyo Astoneering Cap
001466F1Teal Elbow Grease Gear
001466F9Teal Engineering Outfit
001466EDTeal Leather Jumpsuit
001466FDTeal Open Graviplas Helmet
003CF431TerraBrew Barista Outfit
0007F88DTerraBrew Uniform
001CB7E7Trade Authority Uniform
00164BDDTrident Crew Uniform
0014E44ETrident Guard Helmet
00185A68Trident Luxury Lines Cap
00034111TRItek Lab Outfit
00077818UC Gray Utility Jumpsuit
002C6E7DUC Navy Armored Fatigues
0018E260UC Navy Crew Hat
0021A86EUC Navy Crew Uniform
003E3ACFUC Navy Duty Fatigues
002C6E7FUC Navy Fatigues
002C6E7EUC Navy Hat
003E3AD1UC Navy Recon Fatigues
0021A86DUC Navy Officer Uniform
0025E8D5UC Security Helmet
0025E8D4UC System Uniform
003329BCUC SysDef Crew Hat
003B2A81Ularu’s Suit
00185A67United Colonies Cap
002619FBUrban Operator Outfit
000788A2Urban Slackwear
00251F56Utility Flightsuit
000781F9Utility Headphone Cap
00252AE7Utility Headphones
003CAF7EVanguard Officer Uniform
002619F7Vested Suit
0002B5EEWhite Neocity Poncho
0029E173Yellow Labor Jumpsuit
0004008CXenofresh Clean Suit
001466FFXenofresh Tech Outfit

About the author
Blaine Polhamus

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.

More Stories by Blaine Polhamus