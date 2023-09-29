All Starfield apparel IDs for console commands

Console commands are a useful tool in Starfield, which allows you to instantly spawn anything from apparel to entire star ships. If you want to spawn apparel to diversify your character’s closet, you’ll need to know the proper ID codes.
Though console commands can spawn almost anything from the game, it will disable you from getting any achievements. Apparel in Starfield not only stylizes your character, but can occasionally give specific benefits to speech, stealth, and various other aspects.
If you are trying to unlock apparel in Starfield with the console commands, here’s what you need to know.
Full list of apparel ID Codes for console commands in Starfield
Below are all the currently known pieces of apparel in Starfield as well as the corresponding ID code. In order to spawn an item from the list below in, all you need to do is open console commands, and type the following: “player.additem [ID Code] [Quantity].”
After this, the item should appear at your feet. Just make sure you have enough space in your inventory to store your new wardrobe pieces.
|ID Code
|Item Name
|0012B4B3
|Akila Security Hat
|001E426E
|Amanirenas Hat
|003E3D51
|Ambassador Suit
|0021BBEC
|Argos Extractor Jumpsuit
|001C84DB
|Argos Jacketed Jumpsuit
|003FDBF7
|B. Morgan’s Suit
|0019219C
|Baseball Cap
|003E8E7F
|Bayu’s Corpwear
|001466EE
|Black Elbow Grease Gear
|001466F2
|Black Engineering Outfit
|001466EA
|Black Leather Jumpsuit
|001466F6
|Black Graviplas Helmet
|001466FA
|Black Open Graviplas Helmet
|00246B32
|Blue Coolar Offwork Duds
|00246B30
|Blue Collar Offwork Hat
|00077814
|Blue Elbow Grease Gear
|003A264E
|Blue Lab Outfit
|0029E174
|Blue Labor Jumpsuit
|001B52FF
|Blue Neocity Formwear
|002619F1
|Blue Neocity Poncho
|00077810
|Blue UC Leather Jumpsuit
|001466EF
|Brown Elbow Grease Gear
|001466F3
|Brown Engineering Outfit
|00062EA3
|Brown Leather Jumpsuit
|001B5300
|Brown Neocity Formwear
|002619F6
|Casual Street Suit
|00235B7D
|Clean Suit
|00185A6F
|Chunks Cap
|001A8DDD
|Chunks Service Uniform
|001A4253
|Corpo Boardroom Suit
|00190D0B
|Corpo Executive Suit
|002265B0
|Corpo Power Suit
|0019F9C1
|Corpo Salary Suit
|002265B1
|Corpo Sleek Suit
|001F1DCE
|Cream and Blue Dress
|000788AB
|Cyberware Streetwear
|00177494
|Dalton Fiennes’ Suit
|00185A6E
|Deimos Cap
|002BA0E1
|Deputy Hat
|002262D3
|Disciples Tagwear
|001625DC
|DJ Headphones
|001625DB
|DJ Headphones Cap
|0017A439
|ECS Captain Actionwear
|0017A437
|ECS Officer Uniform
|0017A438
|ECS Uniform
|001A8DE6
|Enhance Service Uniform
|00077816
|Engineering Outfit
|003FC344
|Explorer Adventure Uniform
|00204002
|Farming Hat
|002262D5
|Farming Outfit
|00250C86
|Fashionable Suit
|0010799A
|Faye Sengsavahn’s Outfit
|0009F0F6
|Festive Neocity Poncho
|003EC02E
|Filthy Physician Uniform
|0024EF42
|Fishwork Mask
|0024EF40
|Fishworker Splashwear
|0024EF41
|Fishworker Wetwear
|003E5D26
|First Mercenary Outfit
|0021113E
|First Officer Hat
|00228826
|First Officer Outfit
|0021F3F4
|First Soldier Helmet
|00228825
|First Soldier Outfit
|000788A1
|Formal Slack Suit
|0021BBF1
|Franklin Roosevelt’s Outfit
|0022856C
|Freestar Duelwear
|00224FE9
|Freestar Dustwear
|0021712A
|Freestar Militia Hat
|00228827
|Freestar Militia Uniform
|001CB843
|Galbank Service Uniform
|003CD812
|Generdyne Guard Helmet
|003CD80F
|Generdyne Lab Uniform
|003CD810
|Generdyne Secruity Uniform
|001D8426
|Genghis Khan Hat
|002262D2
|Genghis Khan Outfit
|00177492
|Genevieve Monohan’s Suit
|001466F0
|Gray Elbow Grease Gear
|0029E175
|Gray Labor Jumpsuit
|001466EC
|Gray Leather Jumpsuit
|002619EF
|Green fashionable Suit
|0029AEAE
|Hazmat Suit
|00273C05
|Homesteader Scout Hat
|00185A6C
|Hopetech Cap
|00108353
|Ikande’s SysDef Officer Uniform
|00177493
|Imogene Salzo’s Suit
|0025DEF0
|Inclement Weather Outfit
|000788AA
|Jacketed Leatherwear
|00009CC7
|Leatherwear
|002619FD
|Leather Streetwear
|002619FE
|Leather Pocketwear
|00177495
|Linden Calderi’s Suit
|00030B4B
|Mateo Khatri’s Hat
|00030B4D
|Matteo’s Outfit
|00226298
|Masako Imada’s Outfit
|001A52D1
|Megacorp Executive Suit
|000028A5
|Medic Uniform
|002262D1
|Mei Devine’s Outfit
|0026D8AA
|Miner Hard Hat Outfit
|0001D1D7
|Miner Jumpsuit
|0001D1D9
|Miner Jacketed Jumpsuit
|0009B72F
|Miner Orebreaker Outfit
|0001D1E7
|Miner Utility Outfit
|00225FCA
|Naeva’s Outfit
|000C47A0
|NASA Lab Uniform
|001F1DC9
|Navy Tan Dress
|002266A2
|Neocity Corpwear
|000788A4
|Neocity Hustler Outfit
|002266A3
|Neon Businesswear
|001F1DD0
|Neon Clublift Skirt
|000C900A
|Neon Dancer Headwear
|00225FCC
|Neon Dancer Outfit
|003556E7
|Neon Nightlift Jumpsuit
|001F1DCF
|Neon Nightlift Skirt
|001F73EF
|Neon Security Helmet
|00225D9E
|Neon Security Uniform
|00165720
|Neon Socialite Skirt
|0021BBF2
|New Atlantis Sec Uniform
|001A2507
|Neuro Boost Mark I
|00100517
|Neuro Boost Mark II
|00100518
|Neuro Boost Mark III
|00100519
|Neuro Com Mark I
|0010051A
|Neuro Com Mark II
|0010051B
|Neuro Com Mark III
|0010051C
|Neuro Tac Mark I
|0010051D
|Neuro Tac Mark II
|0010051F
|Neuro Tac Mark III
|00225DA0
|Nightwear
|00036AFC
|Noel’s Outfit
|0018DE02
|Nyx’s Outfit
|0018B54A
|Operative Suit
|00261A03
|Padded Hat
|0002FE70
|Paradiso Staff Uniform
|002BC183
|Patient’s Clothes
|003E5D27
|Paxton’s Officer Hat
|0022766B
|Pirate Captain Outfit
|002491EA
|Prison Scrubs
|00208E8B
|Prisoner Uniform
|00226297
|Physician Uniform
|001BF2F8
|Pryce’s Suit
|0013730B
|Ranger Deputy Uniform
|002BA0E1
|Ranger Hat
|001CFA01
|Red Mile Service Uniform
|000028A6
|Reliant Medical Uniform
|00003BF6
|Resort Wear
|003EB4B4
|Rokov’s Officer Hat
|0037A34F
|Ryujin Guard Helmet
|0037A34E
|Ryujin Guard Uniform
|00034110
|Ryujin Lab Outfit
|001823CB
|Ryujin Lab Worker Hood
|001823CC
|Ryujin Lab Worker Outfit
|00034114
|Ryujin R&D Outfit
|0001D1DE
|Sam Coe’s Outfit
|0016571D
|Sanctum Priest Headwear
|00055905
|Sarah Morgan’s Outfit
|0021C786
|Sari Dress
|00165718
|Security Guard Helmet
|000CC4D1
|Security Flightsuit
|0021C783
|Service Industry Uniform
|0025DEEF
|Settler Adventure Hat
|00258039
|Settler Casual Hat
|0024EF65
|Settler Hat
|000753F4
|Shielded Lab Outfit
|0021C782
|Shinya Voss Outfit
|0016E0B9
|Ship Captain Hat
|0021C781
|Ship Captain’s Uniform
|0029080F
|Space Rogue Muscle Gear
|0029080E
|Space Rouge Outfit
|002456F2
|Space Trucker Bar Duds
|002456F3
|Space Trucker Cap
|00246B31
|Space Trucker Cargowear
|002456F4
|Space Trucker Casualwear
|002470D1
|Space Trucker Flannel
|0029080D
|Space Trucker Hat
|002470D0
|Space Trucker Haul Wrap
|00165722
|Space Undersuit
|002E18F6
|Striker Maskwear
|00064A2E
|Striker Streetwear
|00027189
|Suit with Lapel Pin
|0002FA4
|Swimsuit
|000D41F8
|SY-920 Fatigues
|0011F3A8
|Syndicate Capo Suit
|0011F3AC
|Syndicate Club Suit
|0011F3AD
|Syndicate Boss Suit
|0011F3B0
|Syndicate Pinstripes
|0011F3A7
|Syndicate Thug Suit
|002619FC
|Synth Leatherwear
|002619FC
|Synthleather Streetwear
|003329BB
|SysDef Crew Uniform
|003329B4
|SysDef Formal Uniform
|0021C1FB
|SysDef Officer Uniform
|000D981C
|SysDef Prison Scrubs
|00185A69
|Taiyo Astoneering Cap
|001466F1
|Teal Elbow Grease Gear
|001466F9
|Teal Engineering Outfit
|001466ED
|Teal Leather Jumpsuit
|001466FD
|Teal Open Graviplas Helmet
|003CF431
|TerraBrew Barista Outfit
|0007F88D
|TerraBrew Uniform
|001CB7E7
|Trade Authority Uniform
|00164BDD
|Trident Crew Uniform
|0014E44E
|Trident Guard Helmet
|00185A68
|Trident Luxury Lines Cap
|00034111
|TRItek Lab Outfit
|00077818
|UC Gray Utility Jumpsuit
|002C6E7D
|UC Navy Armored Fatigues
|0018E260
|UC Navy Crew Hat
|0021A86E
|UC Navy Crew Uniform
|003E3ACF
|UC Navy Duty Fatigues
|002C6E7F
|UC Navy Fatigues
|002C6E7E
|UC Navy Hat
|003E3AD1
|UC Navy Recon Fatigues
|0021A86D
|UC Navy Officer Uniform
|0025E8D5
|UC Security Helmet
|0025E8D4
|UC System Uniform
|003329BC
|UC SysDef Crew Hat
|003B2A81
|Ularu’s Suit
|00185A67
|United Colonies Cap
|002619FB
|Urban Operator Outfit
|000788A2
|Urban Slackwear
|00251F56
|Utility Flightsuit
|000781F9
|Utility Headphone Cap
|00252AE7
|Utility Headphones
|003CAF7E
|Vanguard Officer Uniform
|002619F7
|Vested Suit
|0002B5EE
|White Neocity Poncho
|0029E173
|Yellow Labor Jumpsuit
|0004008C
|Xenofresh Clean Suit
|001466FF
|Xenofresh Tech Outfit