All snow globe locations in Starfield

Starfield has a lot of unique items scattered around each planet, many of which provide useful buffs to astronauts looking to explore the cosmos. Snow globes, on the other hand, provide a more personal drive that adds character to the adventure.

Each of these snow globes showcases achievements from a bygone era of earthly activity, providing realistic context to the events leading up to Starfield. These decorative gifts can also be added to your home or ship to commemorate these journeys, which portrays important landmarks using Bethesda’s environmental storytelling. As these items and locations are story-driven, this article contains some minor spoilers.

Where to find every snow globe in Starfield

Pretty much every snow globe in Starfield uses the same method of discovery. You will encounter a book that mentions the location of a landmark, and you’ll then travel to that specific area to find the wintery trinket. This guide features the location of both the texts and collectibles as the former gives GPS-like tracking abilities to the protagonist that makes hunting far easier.

Another thing to note is that all of the snow globes are located within the Sol System, the area that showcases planets within our galaxy. This hints at the familiar stories that these snow globes allude to within the world of Starfield.

Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal

Clue Location: The Lodge, New Atlantis, Jemison

The Lodge, New Atlantis, Jemison Snow Globe Location: Luna

The first clue for a snow globe you’ll likely encounter is located in The Lodge, home to the Constellation research group. This important landmark is located in the bustling, futuristic city of New Atlantis on Jemison, which is unlocked in the second main mission “The Old Neighborhood.”

By going up the stairs, you’ll find rooms of each constellation member, you’ll want to find the living quarters of Matteo Khatri which is located at the at the end of the second hallway to the left. This room contains “Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal” which details the life of the founding member of Constellation along with a set of coordinates. Going to this mysterious location will reveal a snow globe, but it isn’t obvious unless you have collected one beforehand.

Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal is located on the desk in Matteo Khatri’s room

The secret location is Luna, which is more culturally known as the moon that orbits Earth. From here, there are two valid options to optimize the objective: Either get the snow globe from Luna, an opportunity that presents itself in the same mission, or look for another book on Jemison.

Our Lost Heritage

Clue Location: MAST Building, New Atlantis, Jemison

MAST Building, New Atlantis, Jemison Snow Globe Location: Earth (New York)

At The MAST, one of the biggest buildings in New Atlantis, a book called “Our Lost Heritage” can be found in the President’s Office. To get to this room, you’ll need to travel up an elevator in the middle of the building to the third floor, handily labelled “Central Command / Office of the President / Systems Defense.”

You’ll need to steal Our Lost Heritage from the president of MAST if you want the American snow globe.

The hard part is that you’ll have to steal this book from the president without causing any trouble. It’s the only item on the desk and she won’t leave its sight, so you’ll have to quickly take it, read it, and brush past the president to return the book before the authorities are called. This is hard to pull off successfully, so we recommend saving beforehand if you don’t want to face any consequences.

Once you’ve committed an act of felony, the snow globe location will be revealed. This one is at the Empire State Building on Earth.

Oliver Twist

Clue Location: Sinclair’s Books, Akila City, Akila

Sinclair’s Books, Akila City, Akila Potential Clue Location: The Well, New Atlantis, Jemison & The Eye, Alpha Centurai

The Well, New Atlantis, Jemison & The Eye, Alpha Centurai Snow Globe Location: Earth (London)

The next snow globe comes from reading the book Oliver Twist. This classic British tale has made its way to Jemison, teaching new minds about the state of poverty in Victorian times. Sightings of this book have been found on a desk in the med bay of The Well and in a locker on The Eye, a space station surrounding Jemison.

Unfortunately, Starfield item spawn locations can be randomly generated at times, so it’s hard to tell if some of the areas contain guaranteed texts. But the spawn rate is high enough for the majority of players to have found books at these destinations.

If you can’t find Oliver Twist on Jemison, a surefire way to find a copy is by visiting Sinclair’s Books in Akila City. Akila is habitable during Starfield’s third main questline, “The Empty Nest.” Sinclair’s is located near Sanctum Universum, towards the back of the city walls on the left hand side.

Sinclair’s Books in Akila City.

Fittingly, the Oliver Twist clue will send you to a snow globe where London used to be on Earth.

The Ancient Civilization of Egypt

Clue Location: Sinclair’s Books, Akila City, Akila

Sinclair’s Books, Akila City, Akila Snow Globe Location: Earth (Egypt)

“The Ancient Civilization Of Egypt” can also be bought at Sinclair’s, which points to another snow globe in Cairo. The spawn rate for this title seems to be much lower than Oliver Twist as nobody has found the book outside of the Universe’s most useful bookshop.

Mars but not least

Snow Globe Location: Mars (NASA Launch Tower)

This snow globe stands out among the others for two reasons. Firstly, the specific part of Mars where this trinket lies is explorable toward the end of the game, during the Unearthed mission. And secondly, there is no book alluding to the location of the snow globe.

Instead, the final treasure is at an abandoned NASA building with no clues signifying that a snow globe is anywhere to be found. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to find. The snow globe can basically be marked if you select the “Find Opportunity Rover” objective from the quest log; it’s located right next to the historical vehicle.

Tips for searching Earth for snow globes in Starfield

Once you have the locations of the Earth snow globes memorized, it’s worth waiting to visit the planet until you’ve leveled up a bit, as the planet’s surface elicits large amounts of CO2, which makes running a health hazard.

It’s advised that you increase your oxygen capacity by either adding specific mods to your space suit and helmet at a workbench or by increasing your fitness skill. This will make Earth easier to explore and snow globe collecting a breeze.

