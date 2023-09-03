Starfield has the perfect reference to Skyrim’s most iconic meme

While Starfield and Skyrim are worlds apart in many aspects, Bethesda’s cheeky humor bridges the gap. Starfield serves up not just one but two nods to Skyrim’s iconic ‘arrow in the knee’ meme, and players have been catching on while playing it via early access over the weekend.

Firstly, a chatty colonist NPC drops the line, “I used to be an explorer too. But then I… No. Nevermind. It’s a long story.” Sound familiar? It’s a sly nod to Skyrim’s guards saying, “I used to be an adventurer like you, then I took an arrow in the knee.”

And if that wasn’t enough, the Crippling skill icon seals the deal with an arrow, you guessed it, right through a knee.

The icon shows an arrow going through a knee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bethesda’s knack for intertwining humor in its games has always been a part of its charm. The ‘arrow in the knee’ meme, which took the internet by storm, became a cultural phenomenon. It was referenced in countless parodies, fan arts, and even other games and is widely regarded as one of the first viral online memes.

It wasn’t intended to be a meme. It seemed like a funny and believable line, similar to how a semi-retired police officer might interact with young, spritely people, explained Bethesda. But once it gained traction, the company embraced it.

So, it’s not surprising to see it in Starfield today.

Fans weren’t surprised, either. In their view, there was a “zero percent chance” it wouldn’t be referenced in Bethesda’s next title and they ended up being right.

Starfield is charting its own course in the gaming universe, but it’s heartwarming to see it pay homage to its predecessors in some shape or form. It’s a testament to Bethesda’s commitment to its fanbase.

As players continue to explore the vastness of Starfield, one can only wonder what other Easter Eggs and references will be found.

