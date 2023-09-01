Starfield Enlightened vs Universal: which should you choose?

There are three major religions that you can select from in Starfield’s character creation section, though only two offer a tangible reward: The Enlightened and Sanctum Universal. You might want some more information on both before committing to a faith.

Traits in Starfield will give your character unique dialogue options, connections, or benefits. While you can avoid picking a religion for your character in Starfield, selecting one will give your character a social advantage in specific quests. Though House Va’ruun, chosen by picking the Serpent’s Embrace trait, is another religion, this trait comes with very, very few benefits. If you are choosing between Raised Enlightened and Raised Universal, here’s what you should pick.

Should you pick Raised Universal or Raised Enlightened in Starfield?

Both the Sanctum Universal and Enlightened will give your character access to an exclusive item chest, although I believe that Raised Universal is the slightly better choice.

By picking one religion in Starfield, you will be locked out of the other two | Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, I preferred the items found in the Sanctum Universal embassy compared to those in the Enlightened embassy. Second, there are several Universal characters that play a major part in the main storyline, and picking this trait will give you several unique advantages and dialogue options.

Still, raised Enlightened is far from a bad trait. You will similarly gain access to a chest and fellow Enlightened connections. If you are brave enough to choose House Va’ruun, you will gain health and stamina increase from Grav Jumping, though if you neglect to Grav Jump you will lose these benefits.

Raised Universal items and chest location

The Raised Universal trait will give you access to the Sanctum Universal embassy in New Atlantis. This temple can be found in the MAST district of New Atlantis, on the planet Jemison. Below are all the items that you can find the Universal chest:

x5 Med Packs

x2 Addichrone

Festive Neocity Poncho

Boom Pop! Orange

Sanctum Universum, Vol I

Sanctum Universum, Vol II

Sanctum Universum, Vol III

Raised Enlightened Items and Chest Location

Whereas the Universal’s embassy is built in one of the better regions of New Atlantis, the Enlightened headquarters can be found in The Well. The goods found in the Enlightened’s chest are primarily healing agents that could help you out in a pinch, though nothing that will give you an extreme edge. Below are all the items you can receive as part of the Enlightened:

x5 Med Packs

x2 Penicillin

Water Drink Pack

Settler Poncho

Charity in a Godless Universe, Part I

Charity in a Godless Universe, Part II

Charity in a Godless Universe, Part III

Charity in a Godless Universe, Part IV

