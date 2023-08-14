New Starfield lore drop provides 280-year backstory of human space travel and main faction

Players are anxiously waiting to blast off into Starfield when the massive space-exploring RPG from Bethesda launches at the start of September. To sate those looking to learn more before takeoff, the dev team has released an extensive timeline of events leading into the start of the game, with almost three centuries worth of lore and backstory.

According to “The Story So Far” on the official Starfield website, humans first arrive on Mars in the year 2050 (within Starfield canon, not real life, maybe) and less than 50 years later by 2100, humans are “living in space.” During the 2100s, various colonies and settlements are founded across the area of space that would eventually be referred to as the Settled Systems.

At the end of that century, though, conflict starts between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective factions, bubbling over into the Narion War, which drags on for 20 years. But even though a treaty finally brings that war to an end, tensions boil over almost 100 years later over colony disputes, leading to the destructive four-year Colony War that goes from 2307 to 2311.

It’s not until 2275, almost 200 years after human beings begin living in space, that the Constellation group is founded by Sebastian Banks, and the group’s home base known as The Lodge is built in the colony of New Atlantis. Constellation has been talked about a great deal in the leadup to Starfield’s release, with the small faction of explorers and scientists serving as a group that is of great importance to the game’s plot, and one where the player character will find numerous potential companions.

In the decades leading up to 2330, where the events of Starfield will begin, Constellation comes into possession of its first Artifact, receives a new financial backer in Walter Stroud, and swell its ranks with new recruits. The most recent log in the lore drop involves Constellation purchasing and outfitting a new deep space scanner nicknamed “The Eye.”

Based on the most recent entry, the player character will likely end up visiting The Eye during the story as well as interacting with new Artifacts.

