Starfield’s mysterious structure leads to speculation about wars and ancient civilizations

We’re less than two months from the official release of Starfield and the community are so hyped that it can’t stop coming up with theories about the game based on the most random objects and locations.

The latest obsession in the Starfield community is a weird-looking structure that at first glance resembles a half pipe for skateboarding. Although some fans joked about doing skate tricks in space, others came up with really plausible theories about the mysterious structure that was shown in the latest Direct presentation.

“[This is a] crashed hull from a ship in the Colony War,” Redditor rltw219 wrote. “We’ve already seen rusting mechs from the Colony War, so I think randomized remnants of the Colony War will appear as POIs for us to scavenge for parts, weapons, armor, etc. Likely have to fight either other scavengers or wildlife that have taken up residence in the remnants.”

The Colony War was a conflict between the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective that happened in 2310—20 years before the Starfield story. We don’t know a lot about the Colony War yet, but the community expects it to play a huge role in Starfield.

Another Redditor wrote the mysterious spine could be the ruins of an ancient civilization. If this is true, Starfield players will possibly be able to explore structures like the spine and find out details of civilizations that ceased to exist throughout Starfield‘s history.

A couple of other Redditors said the spine could be some sort of freighter that crashed or is no longer used due to the sheer amount of spaceships that exist in Starfield.

Starfield will launch at the beginning of September 2023 for Xbox and PC.

