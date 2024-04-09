Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass: All content and rewards

Ubisoft has included a Season Pass for Star Wars Outlaws, featuring an exclusive mission, cosmetics, and upcoming access to DLC expansions.

Players can journey through the Outer Rim in Star Wars Outlaws, an open-world game that will offer players a Season Pass through select Editions. Offered through multiple platforms, the third-person action game leans into the shady corners of the Outer Rim and its characters instead of focusing on Jedi and Sith. Kay Vess and her companion Nix, along with her droid ND-5, are seeking to pull off a heist that will buy Vess her freedom. Getting the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass will increase your missions while unlocking cosmetics for Vess and her crew.

How to get the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass is exclusively found through the Gold and Ultimate Editions. You can also access the Season Pass if you have Ubisoft-Plus Premium. The Season Pass is not exclusive to preorders and should remain an option after Star Wars Outlaws officially launches.

What is in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass?

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass is slated to include cosmetics, upcoming DLC packs, and a Jabba mission that you can run on day one.

Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass cosmetics

Tapping into the nostalgic and iconic looks, cosmetics within the open-world game found in the Season Pass are applied to Vess, Nix, Vess’s ship the Trailblazer, and her speeder.

Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass DLC

At time of writing, it’s unclear what types of DLC content will come with the Star Wars Outlaws pass. You are guaranteed two DLCs, though, slated to include new quests and areas to explore.

Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass Jabba mission

At the start of Star Wars Outlaws, all players who have the Season Pass will get access to the Gabba’s Gambit mission. This is an exclusive quest featuring ND–5 and Vess paying off a debt to Jabba the Hut.

Is the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass worth getting?

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I’m happy Ubisoft has included a Season Pass as an option within the higher-priced Editions. Without knowing what the DLCs at time of writing, however, it’s hard to judge how much value the pass adds to Star Wars Outlaws. I like the additional Jabba mission add-on and the cosmetics are spot on for the canonical period. But a bulk of the pass’ value will come from the two future DLCs.

