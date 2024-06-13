STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl and more slated for Xbox Game Pass in September

The titles for Xbox Game Pass set for release this September have been revealed, headlined by the upcoming first-person shooter survival horror game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Recommended Videos

As per GameRant, STALKER 2 will be out for the subscription-based service on Sept. 5. This is also the official release date of the game which is only exclusive for Xbox Series X/S and PC. The game is being developed and published by Ukrainian studio GSC Game World, which describes STALKER 2 as a game “set to deliver a unique action experience of survival in the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.”

The exclusion zone awaits. Image via GSC Game World

Another game coming to Xbox Game Pass but only for PC in September is the highly-anticipated turn-based strategy title Ara: History Untold by Oxide Games. The official description of the game describes it as something that incorporates “beloved classic PC strategy mechanics alongside innovative gameplay like a national crafting economy, true simultaneous turn resolution, a non-linear technology tree and cloud-backed synchronous/asynchronous multiplayer.”

A showcase for the game also aired earlier this week. Ara: History Untold is coming to the PC Game Pass on Sept. 24. Xbox console players, however, need to wait longer for the game to be playable in their platform.

Two more games complete the whole slate of titles debuting in Xbox Game Pass on September. Real-time strategy game Age of Mythology: Retold, which is a collaboration by developers World’s Edge, Forgotten Empires, Tantalus Media, CaptureAge, and Virtuos Games, is scheduled on Sept. 4. As for the simulation game Star Trucker by Monster and Monster, Xbox Game Pass subscribers should expect the title to arrive in Sept. 3.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy