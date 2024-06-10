A ball of electricity in a forest in S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
Screenshot via S.T.A.L.K.E.R on YouTube
Category:
STALKER

All STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl platforms, listed

It's an exclusive game.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 08:15 am

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and promises to bring players back to the eerie, radioactive wastelands of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Recommended Videos

After the Xbox Games Showcase event, gamers are eager to know which platforms will support this immersive survival horror experience. We’re breaking down all the platforms on which you can dive into the haunting world of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

All STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl platforms, listed

A screenshot of the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl release date.
Releasing soon. Screenshot via Xbox Showcase

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Older-gen Xbox consoles can’t run the game, though. It’s set to release on September 5, 2024. Players with Game Pass can explore the radioactive wastelands on day one.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter and survival horror game crafted by GSC Game World. The title plunges players into a post-apocalyptic nightmare inspired by the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. Set in the eerie and treacherous Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, the environment is a perilous and enigmatic wasteland teeming with mutated monstrosities, bizarre anomalies, and ruthless factions.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to PC?

Yes, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released for PC on 5 September 2024. The title is currently available to pre-order on Steam.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, during the Xbox Games Showcase, it was revealed that the title will be available on both Xbox Series X|S consoles on 5 September 2024, and will come to Game Pass.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to PlayStation 5?

No, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will not be available on PS5. The previous STALKER game was released solely on Xbox and Windows, and the same is true for the upcoming sequel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.
facebook