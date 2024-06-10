STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and promises to bring players back to the eerie, radioactive wastelands of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone.

Recommended Videos

After the Xbox Games Showcase event, gamers are eager to know which platforms will support this immersive survival horror experience. We’re breaking down all the platforms on which you can dive into the haunting world of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

All STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl platforms, listed

Releasing soon. Screenshot via Xbox Showcase

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Older-gen Xbox consoles can’t run the game, though. It’s set to release on September 5, 2024. Players with Game Pass can explore the radioactive wastelands on day one.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a first-person shooter and survival horror game crafted by GSC Game World. The title plunges players into a post-apocalyptic nightmare inspired by the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. Set in the eerie and treacherous Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, the environment is a perilous and enigmatic wasteland teeming with mutated monstrosities, bizarre anomalies, and ruthless factions.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to PC?

Yes, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released for PC on 5 September 2024. The title is currently available to pre-order on Steam.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, during the Xbox Games Showcase, it was revealed that the title will be available on both Xbox Series X|S consoles on 5 September 2024, and will come to Game Pass.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to PlayStation 5?

No, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will not be available on PS5. The previous STALKER game was released solely on Xbox and Windows, and the same is true for the upcoming sequel.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy