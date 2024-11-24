STALKER 2 has many sprawling locations to explore. However, as some are more dangerous than others, traversing them can be a pain sometimes. Thankfully, the fast travel system can help speed things up. However, the feature has several prerequisites you must know before using it, which can be confusing.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all you need to know about fast traveling in STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl.

How to fast travel in Stalker 2

Uncle Lyonya may be the first Guide you encounter in STALKER 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports The map to the Guide Uncle Lyonya. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To fast travel in STALKER 2, you must first reach your second settlement in the game and meet specific NPCs in each region to unlock fast traveling there. Your second settlement can theoretically be any settlement in the game but will likely either be the Slag Heap in the Garbage region or Zalissya in the Lesser Zone.

After reaching your second settlement and unlocking the feature, you’ll then have to meet the region’s Guide, who will allow you to use the feature, like Bonkers in Slag Heap or Uncle Lyonya in Zalissya.

However, as it could be any settlement, here are all the Guides you’ll encounter in STALKER 2 and their respective settlements:

Uncle Lyonya – Zalissya

– Zalissya Bonkers – Slag Heap

– Slag Heap Machine – Shelter

– Shelter Wolf – Rookie Village

– Rookie Village Ducat – Skadovsk

– Skadovsk Toadstool – Chemical Plant

– Chemical Plant Jager – Cement Factory

– Cement Factory Toad – Rostok

Garry – Yaniv Station

Victor Kishka – STC Malachite

After encountering the Guide, speak to them, and they will offer to send you to any major settlement that you have previously been to. Like in most games, you cannot travel to settlements you have yet to visit. Guides won’t offer this service for free, so you will need a lot of money on hand whenever you want to use the feature.

The price for fast traveling varies depending on the Guide you speak to and the distance between settlements. This usually ranges from 500 to over 4000 Coupons, and prices can get very high with larger distances. However, if you’re lucky, some Guides and factions may grant you free fast travel services if they take a liking to you, depending on your actions in the game. What’s more, you may lose your access to a Guide’s services depending on choices you make in their regions, so it’s best to be careful with your actions, especially in locations you visit frequently.

Lastly, without spoiling anything specific, during a major moment in STALKER 2‘s narrative halfway into the story, you will be unable to access two Guides in the game. This will prevent you from fast traveling to these settlements. As such, be sure to unlock and use the feature in the settlements you visit regularly and clear out any quests in the area whenever possible. However, you will still be able to travel to these settlements yourself.

All in all, fast travel in STALKER 2, while pricey, can be very convenient. As long as you meet all the requirements, you should be able to easily and instantly travel between settlements with the push of a button.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy