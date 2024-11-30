The Dnipro is a great assault rifle and one of the best weapons in STALKER 2. It is not easy to get as it is located in several hidden and dangerous areas teeming with enemies.

Here is where you can find the Dnipro and how to get it in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

How to get the Dnipro in STALKER 2

The weapon’s location in the Lishchyna Facility. Screenshot by Dot Esports The weapon can be found in a locker. Screenshot by Dot Esports The weapons’s location in the Cooling Towers. Screenshot by Dot Esports The weapon can be found on some tubes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the areas that holds the Dnipro is in the Lishchyna Facility, which can be found in the Red Forest Region, next to Yaniv station. You’ll see an open wooden doorway leading down to a cave in this location.

Walk through this doorway, and you will find a wooden table in a dark room with a key on it. Pick it up and head back outside. Located to the left of the cave you just left is a green door on a white-bricked wall. Go through this door, but prepare yourself. As soon as you enter the building, you will be met by several soldiers. Take them down and run down the red brick hall and go through the open door at the end of the hall. You will need to take care of some more of them to the right of this room.

Continue down the narrow hall, and you will find yourself in a small room with water pipes and a locked room with a metal door. There will also be more soldiers. After killing them, leave the small room, and immediately to the right is a metal ladder. Go up, and you will encounter a mutant next to a red button that unlocks the locked room.

Be careful, as the mutant can pull and push you away with its powers, damaging you. Once you take it down, press the button and return to the small room to find the cage door unlocked. Proceed through the narrow path, and you will encounter even more soldiers you need to dispatch. After doing so, proceed to the end of the tunnel to find a large room with a couch. You’ll spot the Dnipro sitting in an open locker, waiting for you to grab it.

The weapon can also be found in the Cooling Towers located north of the Cement Factory. Once you arrive, head up the ladder to the top of the tower, and you’ll see a teleportation anomaly. Enter it, and you’ll be transported to a wooden pathway. Follow this pathway to the end, and you’ll see the weapon sitting on some plastic tubes.

However, if these methods of attaining the Dnipro are too strenuous for you, you can also acquire it by purchasing it from Wreck at the Yaniv Station, north of the Red Forest region. You can also upgrade it by going to Harpy in Yaniv Station.

While the Dnipro has standard damage for an assault rifle, its penetration, rate of fire, and accuracy are incredible, which is why it’s one of the best weapons in the game.

