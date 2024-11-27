How to solve the STALKER 2 safe code and get The Riemann SMG

STALKER 2 features many unique quests. One grants you the Riemann SMG, which you can acquire through its quest. The Riemann is one of the best guns in the game, but the process of getting it can get complicated, especially if you don’t know where to look;

The location where you get the gun also houses a locked safe with some great items. Here’s how to solve the safe code and get the Riemann SMG in STALKER 2 Heart of Chornobyl.

How to get The Riemann SMG in STALKER

Youll find the Riemann stash next to some bunk beds. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Stash location on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Riemann SMG, you must play through the side quest Seek and You Shall Find. You can accept the quest early on in Zallisaya in the Lesser Zone, which is likely the first settlement you’ll venture into. The quest is unlocked after you complete the main quest, “A Needle in a Haystack.” The quest is only available to players who own the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions.

Once you accept the quest, travel to Rostok, where you’ll find the sixth hidden Journalist Stash, which holds the weapon and a safe. Rostok is located north of the Lesser Zone. Open your map, and you will find a marker indicating where to go. Once you arrive, you will find yourself at the barracks. Head inside and turn left from the entrance to find a door leading to a large room. Here, you will encounter some gravitational anomalies. You can disable them by throwing some bolts. Once you’ve done this, head to the extreme right end of the room, and you’ll find the Journalist Stash you’re looking for, which is located on the floor next to some bunk beds. Open the stash and find the Riemann SMG and some ammunition. The Riemann SMG is one of the most reliable weapons in the game, as it has a great fire rate and accuracy.

How to solve the safe code puzzle in STALKER 2

To find the locked safe, you must backtrack, explore the barracks, and find a room with wooden planks at the entrance. Once you get there, turn left from the entrance and enter a large room with more gravitational anomalies. Disable them with bolts, turn right, and walk across the wooden planks on the floor, leading you into a room where you will find the safe. To unlock the safe, you must find several parts of the key code placed in different areas of the map. The numbers are placed on three different bodies of dead soldiers, all of whom have different ranks. The code is also notably arranged in descending order, and as such, the numbers held by the last soldier of the highest rank will need to be input first.

The first soldier is next to the safe, which has one of the parts of the code. The second soldier is at the opposite end of the barracks. To find the third and last soldier, you must travel southwest of the barracks to a bunker marked on your map with the question mark symbol.

The third soldier will be tough to get to as it is placed in one of the most dangerous parts of the game, which holds several tough mutants. One of these mutants is the Burer, who you must fight to get to the soldier. You have a better chance of defeating it using the Riemann SMG. Once you beat it, head up a flight of metal stairs, and you’ll find a skeleton corpse on top of some crates. Interact with it, and you’ll get the last numbers for the safe code.

However, you can skip the entire puzzle by inputting the code 195726 on the safe’s keypad. Unlocking the safe will net you a weapon blueprint and several resources.

