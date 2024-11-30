PDAs are items players get in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl in several ways. However, it can be hard to figure out what to do with them, as there are many different ways for you to get them, and they all offer different kinds of information.

Recommended Videos

Here’s all you need to know about PDAs and what to do with them in STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

What to do with PDAs in Stalker 2

A standard PDA in STALKER 2. Image via GSC Game World

PDAs are information-based items found all around The Zone. You can find them in stashes, closed-off areas, or on corpses around the wasteland. Additionally, they can be given to you during missions, where they become quest items. PDAs store all sorts of useful information, be it quest-related, journal entries, or random information about noteworthy items or locations around The Zone. Once you finda PDA in the wild, you will automatically receive the information stored on it on your own, where you can access it. Written information will be found in the Notes section next to the Journal menu, and information regarding points of interest will be found as markers on your map.

PDAs you receive during missions cannot be dropped, sold, deposited or stored anywhere, as they become mission-critical items. You can tell quest-related PDAs apart from the rest by the tick icon in the top-left corner of their image in your inventory. However, once you complete these quests, these PDAs will disappear, freeing up taking up valuable space. If you have a lot of these PDAs and want to get rid of them, then completing the quests they are tied to is the only way to do so.

Non-quest-related items are tagged as “Disposable.” Once you receive the information from these PDAs and they are no longer useful, you can either dispose of them, store them, or sell them to several vendors for Coupons. They don’t sell for much, but this is still the most advantageous way to clear them out.

PDAs hold useful information that can lead to several great items or interesting missions. As such, it’s best to take advantage of the information they hold whenever you encounter them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy