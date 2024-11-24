All STALKER games in order

Whether you’re a lone wolf or someone who completes favors for valuable resources in return, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. lets you explore the radioactive wasteland however you’d like. Set inside the hazardous Zone, you must tackle monsters, other competition, surreal anomalies, and hunger to survive every S.T.A.L.K.E.R game.

Recommended Videos

Here are all S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games by order of release, alongside our top recommendations for games related to this post-apocalyptic franchise.

All S.T.A.L.K.E.R games in release order

Those who grew up in the 2010s likely missed out on the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise, but the Heart of Chornobyl‘s release could ignite that fire to visit the older games. A classic survival horror at heart, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. holds similarities to the continually popular Resident Evil franchise. With limited resources and inventory space, your loadouts appear like something out of Escape from Tarkov. Alongside this, you have to deal with hunger and thirst, making this a true survival experience—all while fighting off mutated animals and armed factions.

The core gameplay in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. remained the same throughout the years, with upgrades on graphics and gameplay improvements that modernized each entry to keep up with the likes of Call of Duty. But when did S.T.A.L.K.E.R. start, and what was survival horror like from the early 2000s to now?

Here are all S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, listed in chronological order.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R always had an atmosphere. Image via GSC Game World

Release date: Mar. 20, 2007

Mar. 20, 2007 Platforms: Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch

Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch Copies sold: 1.8 million

Playing as an amnesiac, Shadow of Chernobyl held a lot of mystery and intrigue with its narrative and world design. Tasked to kill Strelok, Shadow of Chernobyl gives you the freedom to explore, fulfill NPC requests, and create alliances, all while searching for “Strelok.” Visually similar to Call of Duty 3, the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. hasn’t aged particularly well. Facing off against armed forces on the surface, the atmosphere shifts into a world of horror once you plunge into the underground. The glaringly obvious issue with Shadow of Chernobyl isn’t its outdated graphics or slower pacing but its bug-filled gameplay.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

A clear upgrade in the visuals department. Image via GSC Game World

Release date: Aug. 22, 2008

Aug. 22, 2008 Platforms: Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch

Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch Copies sold: 957 thousand

Set before the events of Shadow of Chernobyl, Clear Sky takes on a different perspective of the Zone as you explore Chernobyl’s grimy interior once again. Everything is brighter this time around, with the primary focus of the game to understand the strange anomalies that exist in the Zone’s confinement while taking in the saturated scenery of the post-apocalyptic land. Just like its predecessor, Clear Sky has outdated technology. It falls short in its clunky firearm fights and highly accurate factions but is balanced somewhat by the nightfall combat that puts a spotlight on horror.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

A much-needed polish on the combat. Image by GSC Game World

Release date: Oct. 2, 2009

Oct. 2, 2009 Platforms: Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch

Windows / PlayStation 4 / Xbox One / Nintendo Switch Copies sold: 1.4 million

A massive upgrade in the franchise, Call of Pripyat improves on the combat while leaving the level design and saturated Zone from Clear Sky behind. The gloomy visuals resemble Condemned and F.E.A.R. The improvement in bullet trajectory and long-range shooting made Call of Pripyat stand out above its predecessors for its combat alone. But, the Zone was barren, with open fields and buildings housing no life inside. It shifted the focus to the surrounding factions and how your choices to help or ignore them affected who had control of each region.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Perfecting the visuals and combat for the true apocalyptic experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Release date: Sept. 5, 2024

Sept. 5, 2024 Platforms: Windows / Xbox Series X/S

Windows / Xbox Series X/S Copies sold: 1.3 million (and counting)

15 years since the trilogy came to its conclusion back in 2009, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise made its return a decade after Shadow of Chernobyl’s events. Hunting for artifacts while fighting off other Stalkers, you step straight into the heart of Chornobyl with faulty weapons that require repairs and (as always) limited resources. A great place to start the franchise if you’re new to it, Heart of Chronobyl is a modernized take on survival horror while staying true and consistent with classic mechanics like the inventory and upgrade system. Heart of Chornobyl follows the same factions, anomalies, and monsters to create a dangerous environment you’re invited to explore.

Best games like S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

While S.T.A.L.K.E.R. resembles the fan favorite mission from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, All Ghillied Up, both offer incredibly different FPS subgenres. So, here are our five games you should play if you’re a fan of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise.

Darkwood

A birds-eye view of an apocalypse. Screenshot via Acid Wizard Studio

While the visuals of Darkwood are unique to this survival horror experience, both games follow classic survival horror elements. Focused on pure horror, you must fight your way through enemies while looting up on resources. The birds-eye perspective of Darkwood feels claustrophobic and induces a sense of panic as you shine a light around every corner in anticipation of any impending threats. Thankfully, there aren’t any invisible monsters in this one, but Darkwood is sure to scratch at the true survival horror itch you’re craving after playing S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

Escape from Tarkov

For those who enjoy inventory management. Screenshot via Battlestate Games

Escape from Tarkov is a tactical FPS with similarities in its inventory management and weapon choices. Similarities between these games are looting corpses for weapons and armor vests, damaged weapons that you can repair, and limited resources you need to manage its intricacies. Your inventory, alongside whatever you’re looting, is showcased on the screen simultaneously, giving you clear direction to adjust your loot according to what you need for the next fight. Exploring each area and looting up is key in both games to ensure your survival.

Metro 2033

Our top recommendation for Stalkers. Screenshot via 4A Games

Spraying bullets across a wasteland that we previously called home, Metro 2033 is set in the blistering cold climate of Russia. The outside is bright and freezing, while the interior is dark and grimy, carrying anxiety with you everywhere you go. The world feels realistic, accompanied by a minimal HUD that fully immerses you into exploration and fighting. Gas masks are implemented as the core survival element, as you must replace the filter as you explore the surface. Its similarities with S.T.A.L.K.E.R are widespread as you fight off mutated creatures from nuclear warfare while managing limited supplies.

Fallout 3

It’s an isolating experience, moving through this wasteland alone. Image via Bethesda

The setting of Chernobyl feels post-apocalyptic in itself. A scene left barren, with looters and explorers coming in to see what they can find from a long-forgotten civilization. Fallout 3 is set centuries after nuclear warfare, where you must leave the safety of your underground bunker and venture into foreign land. With vast exploration at your fingertips, Fallout 3 gives you full body autonomy, just like Skyrim and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

Far Cry 3

Go stealth or all-out attack; the choice is yours. Image via Ubisoft

Our final recommendation doesn’t match the rest of the list but it is a worthy candidate for its rich open-world experience that perfectly blends hunting animals with fighting off militia. Freedom to explore wherever you please, Far Cry 3 welcomes you to an island full of wonder, saturated colors, and danger around every corner. As your mind becomes one with the island, like you’re part of the cast in Lost, you realize you are just another cog in the complex machine.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy