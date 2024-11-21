All factions and how to raise reputation in STALKER 2

Multiple factions are waiting for you to work with them in STALKER 2, and it all comes down to you being someone they view positively. You can make it easier to work with these factions if you increase your reputation, but how you do it is not entirely clear.

Although there are different and unique factions, working with them is straightforward. You have a choice to side with certain ones over others, which will be a repeating conflict you encounter throughout your playthrough. How you navigate these choices is up to you, but if you want to take a break from harming one side and increase your reputation, there are a few ways you can do that for every faction in STALKER 2.

Every faction in STALKER 2

Find someone at a base who wants to give you some quests to increase faction reputation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 factions you have to contend with throughout your playthrough of STALKER 2: Bandits, the Duty, Ecologists, Freedom, The Loners, Mercenaries, the Military, Monolith, Noon, Spark, SIRCAA, and the Ward. These 12 factions all operate within the Zone, and you’ve likely seen those who work within them wandering around, casually exploring, or in explosive firefights against other factions they consider their enemy.

How you interact with each faction at their base is important. If you’re allowed in their base, you can increase your reputation with them, making it easier to work with them in the future. However, if they’re hostile toward you, they attack on sight, and they could chase you away. Thankfully, this doesn’t last forever, but it is something you have to worry about.

Here’s a full breakdown of every faction you can find throughout STALKER 2, their primary base, and who leads them.

Faction Leader Primary Base locations Bandits Shishak and Sultan Zaton and Yanov Duty General Voronin Bar Agroprom Ecologists Professor Hermann, and Professor Sakharov Lake Yantar and Yanov Freedom Miklulha Dark Valley and Rostok Loners Beard Cordon and Pripyat Mercenaries Several leaders N/A The Military Supreme Commander-in-Chief N/A Monolith C-Consciousness Pripyat and Sarcophagus

Monolith Control Center Noon Strider Wild Island Spark Scar N/A SIRCAA Ukrainian Government Northern Perimeter Ward N/A Northern Perimeter

How to increase reputation with factions in STALKER 2

Increasing your reputation with any of the various factions you encounter in STALKER 2 comes down to doing missions for them and not attacking them if you see them while exploring the Zone. It might seem easy to not attack them if you see them wandering the Zone, but it’s simple to get stuck in the middle of a firefight or want to sneak up on a small group before they attack you, looting their gear. If a faction you know primarily operates in a certain region, you’re better off avoiding them and finding other ways to obtain loot and gear to sell.

Speaking to someone for quests is a good way to earn coupons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quests you can do for these factions can be completed by speaking to someone in their base. When you approach them, similar to Warlock in the bar in Zalissya, there are random tasks you can do for them which reward coupons. Not only do you get coupons, but you’ll steadily grow a positive reputation with this faction, and it’ll be better to operate around them or near their bases.

It might take longer for a group that you’re hostile to if you lose their favor. You’ll want to avoid them for a fair amount of time before they’re not attacking you on sight, and then you can return to their base to earn various rewards. You may also have the chance to increase your reputation during main and side quests, so don’t forget to work on those if you want to win over a faction, such as helping out Squint. Although you can’t join any of them during your STALKER 2 playthrough, walking through their base is much more pleasant if they like you.

