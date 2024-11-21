Should you give the icon to Pomor or Mityay in STALKER 2?

When figuring out the best choices to make in STALKER 2, it all comes down to approaching individuals and seeing things from their perspective. You also want to look at what advantages you get, such as whether you think giving the icon to Pomor or Mityay is a good idea.

These two people are looking to trade you for the religious icon to find at the bottom of a root cellar in The Poppy Field, a deadly location that can cause you to fall asleep and never wake up. Both have their advantages and disadvantages. Not only do you want to look at the benefits of choosing one over the other, but you also want to consider if it’s worthwhile to make one of these individuals angry. Here’s everything you need to know about why you should give the icon to Pomor or Mityay in STALKER 2.

Is it better to give the icon to Pomor or Mityay in STALKER 2?

Pomor offers you a unique gun for the icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Pomor inside his house close to The Poppy Field. If you were working with him to gather up the various bodies and loot them to learn the location of the icon, he remains in the same place. Between Pomor and Mityay, Pomor is willing to offer you a more meaningful item: an assault rifle. A weapon like that in STALKER 2 can be huge. While it’s damaged and needs to be repaired, which can be costly, it’s a worthwhile weapon to have in your inventory.

However, if you want to increase your faction ranking with the stalkers, going against Mityay might not be a good idea. This is the significant difference between Mityay and Pomor. Pomor keeps to himself outside of The Poppy Field. Mityay requested that you help him while in a stalker camp, and would like to see you respect the trust he put into you. Mityay won’t be happy to learn you could not give him the icon if you go with Pomor, even though the assault rifle he gives you is exceptionally good.

If you work your way back to the nearby city and speak with Mityay, he’ll be thankful that you retrieved the icon for him, increasing your standing with the stalkers. However, Mityay doesn’t offer the most significant reward and only gives you 1,000 coupons for your trouble. He has no additional reward for you or any weapons like Pomor would offer you.

Mityay thanks you for returning the icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because this is close to the beginning of the game, the deal Pomor makes with you can be tempting. An assault rifle this strong is difficult, but you can expect to find others in the future. If you want to begin your relationship with the stalkers on a solid foot, helping out Mityay and giving him the icon is the better play. If you’re okay with not helping Mityay, and you plan to side with the stalkers in future quests or don’t care about them, go with Pomor and add that assault rifle to your collection in STALKER 2.

