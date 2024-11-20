How to find the artifact in the anomalous field in STALKER 2

When you initially begin in STALKER 2, everything is off to a rough start. Your contact who was going to help you learn new coordinates to recharge your artifact is dead, and now you need to use a scanner. And to use the scanner, you need to find an artifact.

There’s an anomalous field near the Research Station where you can find an artifact. Unfortunately, Hermann was not helpful in describing accurately how you can track one down. Discovering an artifact in anomalies is a huge part of STALKER 2, and this isn’t the best introduction to how it all works. We can help clear things up for you, and assist in providing accurate details of what you need to do, and what to expect in future encounters when you want to find an artifact.

Where is the artifact in the anomalous field in STALKER 2?

Use your detector to track down the artifact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The artifact you need to find is at the center of the anomalous field. You can accurately find it using the detector you locate inside the Research Station. To bring out your detector, click the seven key on your keyboard, or click the LB button on your controller. The detector appears in your left hand, and your pistol appears in your right in STALKER 2.

Now, as you approach the anomalous field, your detector should begin to flash. While staying close to the acid is crucial, you want to maintain a healthy distance from it to ensure it doesn’t damage you. Weave between the piles of acid and attempt to reach the center.

The detector should be rapidly flashing and making increased beeping noises. When you reach the pile of cement at the center of the anomalous field, continue straight ahead and look for the pile of acid that causes the detector to beep the most. If you stand near it, the artifact should pop out. You don’t have to shoot it, but expect to use other items in the future when you try to find an artifact.

Standing next to the correct pile of acid reveals the Slug artifact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The real trick is making sure you’re standing next to the anomaly. If you don’t get too close to the anomaly, it never spits out the artifact and you can’t continue.

How do you find artifacts in STALKER 2?

Use your detector to narrow down where the artifact is hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after this portion of the tutorial in STALKER 2, you’ll learn about bolts. Bolts are a junk item you always have on your character while playing the game. You use these items to throw into an anomaly, activating them and granting you safe passage through the area before they reappear. If you don’t use a bolt, the anomaly activates on you, dealing a good chunk of damage.

When searching for an artifact, keep your detector out and your bolt in the opposite hand. Similar to tracking down the artifact in the anomalous field, toss your bolt at it as you get closer to the correct anomaly. If you’re close enough to the anomaly, the artifact should appear, and you can grab it before the anomaly returns. However, you’d like to be quick. It’s easy to stand in the same spot when an anomaly reappears, damaging you.

Whenever you enter a new area full of anomalies, take the time to remove them and use your detector. You might be surprised to discover an artifact hidden away, and you can walk away with a powerful item to sell to traders or use on your character in STALKER 2.

