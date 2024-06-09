Set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl plunges players into a heart-pounding struggle for survival amidst mutated creatures, deadly anomalies, and rival factions.

If you’re wondering if the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, you’re in the right place, as we have all the answers for you.

Is STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl on Game Pass?

Releasing soon. Screenshot via Xbox Showcase event

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is releasing on September 5, 2024, and will be available on day one for Game Pass holders on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. This highly anticipated sequel continues the legacy of the classic franchise, delivering a gripping narrative and an expansive, eerie world to explore. The trailer for Stalker 2 was just aired at the Xbox Games Showcase event, but there’s still a lot to learn about the game. That is why we’ll be sure to update this article for any new buildup around Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl.

