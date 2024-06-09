What is the STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl release date?

It’s official: STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has a release date. After 17 years, this survival horror game has a sequel, and the date is fast approaching.

Set in an alternate timeline to the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the events of STALKER follow a second catastrophe in 2006. Released for PC in 2007, STALKER‘s success moved the game onto PlayStation and Xbox, but will these platforms be used for the long-overdue sequel? Here is everything you need to know about STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl‘s official release date.

When does STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl release?

It’s nearly time to explore the fully-upgraded Exclusion Zone. Screenshot via GSC Game World

The official release date for STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is Sept. 5, 2024.

STALKER 2 is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, where hostile enemy forces are the least of your concern. Animal mutations and bizarre anomalies plague the civilization-less Zone, where exploration is at the heart of STALKER 2‘s story.

You play as a Stalker, fueled by morbid curiosity for the rare and valuable artifacts that collect dust across the Exclusion Zone. There is a Truth out there, but can you find it in your non-linear adventure? With a release date set, get your Geiger counter ready because radiation poisoning is inevitable out in this barren wasteland. It’s time to enter Chornobyl in September.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is available for pre-purchase on Steam.

