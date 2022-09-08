It’s been a long wait, but Splatoon 3‘s release date is almost upon us. With the game coming out so soon, community hype is at an all-time high: fans are already speculating about what new gear they’re going to find, what secrets they’ll discover in the new Return of the Mammalians story mode, and, of course, which weapons are the best.

After initially pushing for a summer 2022 release, Nintendo delayed Splatoon 3 until early fall to ensure that the game was as polished as possible. (“A delayed game is eventually good. A bad game is bad forever,” says the old Miyamoto meme quote.)

Now that fans are about to get their hands on the game, we’ve compiled a cheat sheet on the game’s release date and time for wherever you are in the world.

When does Splatoon 3 release?

Splatoon 3 will be released on Sept. 9. If you pre-ordered the game digitally, it will unlock at midnight in your time zone. (Yes, this means that Australian players will get their hands on the game first.) If you pre-ordered a physical version from the Nintendo Store or a third-party retailer like Target or GameStop, they should have the game available when they open on Sept. 9. Stop by the store as soon as possible to pick up your pre-order or see if there are any non-claimed copies left. If you ordered a copy for delivery, it should arrive on Sept. 9 or shortly after.

To enjoy everything the game has to offer, including its expansive multiplayer modes, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required. Make sure to subscribe before booting up the game so you don’t experience any interruptions in play.

Splatoon 3 is currently available for pre-purchase with a $59.99 price tag on the Nintendo Store.