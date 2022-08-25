How to play the Splatoon 3 demo

Splatoon 3 will be released in early September. With only a few weeks until the release, fans will have a chance to try the game earlier than its release.

If you’re looking to try out Splatoon 3 before September, you can test out the game’s demo version. Players who may be wondering whether they should purchase the full version of the game will have a chance to experience Splatoon 3’s full content after trying out the demo.

Is Splatoon 3 demo free?

Yes, Splatoon 3’s World Premier demo is free to play. The premiere will kick off on Aug. 27 at 3am CT. The demo will be live for 12 hours, and players can try what Splatoon 3 has to offer during this time window.

How can you play the Splatoon 3 demo?

Players must first download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere to participate in the demo event.

Turn on your Nintendo Switch.

Head to the eShop.

Search for Splatoon 3 and select the Featured tab.

Find Splatfest Demo on the Featured tab.

Choose the “Free Pre-Order,” and the download should begin after completing the processes.

Alternatively, players can also download the Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere with a web browser.

Head over to Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere’s official Nintendo Store page.

Log into your Nintendo account and click on Free Download.

The download process will begin on your Nintendo Switch the next time you connect it to the internet.

—–

Splatoon 3 can be purchased on the Nintendo Store for $59.99.