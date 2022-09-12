How to change your region in Splatoon 3

It's more important than it looks.

Splatoon 3 is a hectic game where milliseconds can make a difference. Lag and high ping can negatively impact your gaming experience as it’ll be harder to move around.

Lag and ping can appear due to server-related issues or connectivity problems on your end. They can also hinder your gameplay when you’re playing on a server far from your region.

When players first launch Splatoon 3, they’ll be asked to pick their Splatfest region. This isn’t a permanent decision, however, and players will have the option to change their server preference on Splatoon 3 whenever they want.

How can you change your region in Splatoon 3?

Finish the tutorial in Splatoon 3.

Complete at least one Turf War battle.

Once you complete the first two steps, a terminal will appear in the multiplayer lobby.

Use this terminal to change your region in Splatoon 3.

When players interact with the terminal, they’ll need to select the Splatfest Region option. Players will be able to choose one of the following Splatfest regions.

Europe.

Hong Kong and South Korea.

Japan.

The Americas, Australia, New Zealand.

Upon picking a server, you’ll start getting matched against players from the same region. The events will also be held at different times depending on your region’s preference.

Changing your Splatfest region will put it on a cooldown, and you won’t be able to change your region again until the next Splatfest. If you accidentally pick the wrong server, you’ll be stuck in that region for the remainder of the current Splatfest.