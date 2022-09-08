Can you play split screen or couch co-op in Splatoon 3?

It's not what it used to be.

It has been a while since Nintendo fans got to wreak havoc with inks. The Splatoon franchise is back with its third edition after a five-year-long hiatus, and the game will officially be out all around the world on Sept. 9.

Splatoon 3 features a matchmaking system that will be the pillar of online multiplayer in the game, but nothing beats inviting your friends to your house for a classic couch co-op session. Though you can always party up online and queue together for a game, having everyone in the same room completely changes the atmosphere. From real-time reactions to mind games, playing co-op will be a completely different experience.

Can you play couch co-op in Splatoon 3?

Players can play couch co-op in Splatoon 3, but with a twist. Every player will need to bring their own Nintendo Switch to play offline next to each other.

Can you play split screen in Splatoon 3?

No, you can’t play split screen in Splatoon 3 since the game doesn’t support that feature. This restriction is more about the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities since split screen requires a lot of resources for a smooth experience.

Since Splatoon 3 doesn’t have a split-screen feature, players will need to have their own devices with them. This means that hosting LAN parties with a single device won’t be possible.

With the holidays approaching, however, there will be lots of Nintendo Switch deals, making Splatoon 3 a decent excuse to finally get a Switch.