All weapons in Splatoon 3

With every Splatoon Direct comes new weapons, and players are getting ready to ink the digital worlds with some new and returning weapons that are coming to the newest iteration of the Splatoon franchise.

For fans of all of the weapons from games past, it’s been confirmed that all of the previous weapons that graced the previous games are coming to the third one as well. In addition to those, some new weapons are coming for players to experiment with.

More details were given on what kinds of weapons there would be in Splatoon 3 in the Aug. 10 Splatoon Direct. A few weapons were given the spotlight and some items that plop down and give other players some cool weapons too.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Two new weapon types are making their way into the game, the first of which are Stringers. This weapon is a bow and arrow that is fired rapidly and can be charged up for a power shot. Splatanas are also making their debut. The Splatana Wiper looks like a car windshield wiper and can shoot ink rapidly in front of players, or it can be charged and transformed into a more powerful attack.

Some new special weapons were announced in the Direct, including the Tacticooler, Wave Breaker, and Reefslider.

Screengrab via Nintendo

The Tacticooler spawns a fridge that grants various effects and comes in packs of four, meaning that your teammates can take some too. The Wave Breaker unleashes waves around the area that marks opponents’ location and causes damage to them if not jumped over. The Reefslider spawns a cool-looking shark and rides it straight into your opponents. You can slide into them and the weapon will explode and damage the surrounding area.

Special weapons such as the Tenta Missles, Inkjet, Ink Storm, Ultra Stamp, and Booyah Bomb are also returning to Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 releases on Sept. 9 for the Nintendo Switch and can be pre-ordered now.