Did Electro die in Spider-Man 2?

Electro was one of the main antagonists in the first installment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise. Now we’ve finally made the jump to Spider-Man 2, some people still aren’t sure about one thing: did Electro die?

With such a diverse cast of comic book criminals in each iteration, it’s hard to keep track of who kicked the bucket in Spider-Man. Throughout Spider-Man’s 60-year run in the comics, there are nearly too many enemies to count.

Now we’ve gone to the next stage of the Spider-Man games, a lot of these enemies are involved in some way or another unless they’re super dead. While some don’t make it back for a sequel, some return to finish what they started.

But, does Electro come back in Spider-Man 2?

Was Electro the main villain in Spider-Man?

Electro was an integral opponent in the story of the first Spider-Man by Insomniac. Max Dillon was a part of the Sinister Six, a group of villains wreaking havoc throughout the city.

He was joined by Doctor Octopus, Mister Negative, Vulture, Rhino, and Scorpion to create the devastatingly terrible group making Spider-Man’s life hell. Players fought Electro on multiple occasions in the first Insomanic release.

Is Electro dead in Spider-Man 2?

Yes, Max Dillon, a.k.a. Electro, has been killed in Spider-Man 2. As you progress through the main story, certain villains of Parker’s past are being hunted by none other than Kraven.

Kraven has given Electro an offscreen death. While playing as MJ, you’ll be wandering the zoo to save Dr Conners. In this section, you’ll walk past various items previously owned by multiple villains, with Electro’s armor being one.

Electro is among the many villains hunted by Kraven and brutally murdered in his search for a worthy opponent. Unfortunately for fans of Electro, this means the shocking revelation of his death prevents him from having any impact on Spider-Man 2’s storyline.

All he really is in Spider-Man 2 is an afterthought, thanks to Kraven.

