All Peter Parker Abilities in Spider-Man 2

One of the key features returning in Spider-Man 2 is abilities, which allow Peter Parker and Miles Morales to wield gadgets that help them in combat. Each hero has a different set of abilities, but you won’t unlock several of them until you’re later in the game.

In total, Peter Parker has access to 11 abilities, which is a few more than Miles Morales. However, at the start of Spider-Man 2, you can only unlock a handful of them, with the rest being locked behind story elements. In the guide below, I’ll list every single one of Peter’s abilities along with a description of what each one does.

Note: Some of the ability names might spoil certain story elements in Spider-Man 2.

Peter Parker’s Abilities in Spider-Man 2

You gain access to your abilities as Peter Parker right from the start of the game. You can view and change them by pressing on the D-Pad and then scrolling over to the Abilities tab at the top of the screen. This tab allows you to place different abilities in set slots and shows you what each ability does and the button combination to trigger it.

Here is every one of Peter Parker’s abilities and their descriptions listed in the order you unlock them:

Spider Barrage : Unleash a flurry of Spider Arm attacks that damage a foe.

: Unleash a flurry of Spider Arm attacks that damage a foe. Spider Rush : Propel yourself forward, damaging enemies along your path.

: Propel yourself forward, damaging enemies along your path. Spider Shock : Shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack.

: Shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack. Spider Whiplash : Lift enemies up in the air. Can be used on Brute enemies.

: Lift enemies up in the air. Can be used on Brute enemies. Spider Shock : Shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack.

: Shock enemies with electrified web lines, leaving them vulnerable to attack. Anti-Venom Blast : Launch Symbiote spikes in all directions to damage and push back enemies.

: Launch Symbiote spikes in all directions to damage and push back enemies. Anti-Venom Bomb : Throw a volatile Symbiote projectile that explodes on contact, damaging all enemies caught in the blast.

: Throw a volatile Symbiote projectile that explodes on contact, damaging all enemies caught in the blast. Anti-Venom Punch : Unleash a tentacle punch that knocks enemies back and can stick them to walls or floors.

: Unleash a tentacle punch that knocks enemies back and can stick them to walls or floors. Anti-Venom Strike : Launch yourself into the air and then pop enemies up when landing.

: Launch yourself into the air and then pop enemies up when landing. Anti-Venom Tempest : Unleash a flurry of damaging Symbiote tentacles that lift nearby enemies into the air.

: Unleash a flurry of damaging Symbiote tentacles that lift nearby enemies into the air. Anti-Venom Yank: Grab multiple enemies and pull them towards you.

Peter Parker’s abilities list at the start of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those are all of the abilities you can unlock for Peter Parker in Spider-Man 2. The list is drastically different than the abilities you unlock for Miles Morales, so you have to memorize a fair few button combinations to take full advantage of either hero during combat sequences. Luckily, you can always view the Abilities tab or go to the Moves List tab to see the button combinations all laid out.

