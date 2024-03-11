Category:
South Park

Is South Park: Snow Day! on PS4?

Must you upgrade to the PS5?
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 10:35 am
A promotional image of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny from South Park: Snow Day
Image via THQ Nordic

South Park fans who own a PlayStation 5 have no doubt put money down already for South Park: Snow Day! Not everyone has access to Sony’s current hardware, though, meaning some want to know if they can play Snow Day! on their PlayStation 4.

While something of a follow-up to the South Park RPGs, South Park: Snow Day is instead an action-adventure roguelike—one that also trades the series’ 2D visuals for 3D graphics. With school canceled thanks to a snowstorm, the South Park kids, including your own custom character, wage over-the-top battles with each other. Snow Day! features co-op for up to four players, though you can play through the whole thing solo alongside bots if you prefer.

Can you play South Park: Snow Day! on PS4?

South Park characters playing in the snow in Snow Day!
Would you buy a PS5 purely for South Park? Image via THQ Nordic

Unfortunately, no, South Park: Snow Day! is not available for PS4. For whatever reason, THQ Nordic and South Park Digital Studios have only opted to bring the game to current hardware. Admittedly, more and more people own PS5s now compared to when it launched, especially since it suffered from stock shortages during its first couple of years. As such, there’s less reason to release PS4 versions of games, even though not everyone can afford to upgrade to the PS5.

It’s a shame PS4 owners are being left in the cold (or rather out of the cold given Snow Day!’s premise), but on the plus side, Snow Day! isn’t a PS5 exclusive. It’s a multi-platform title, meaning you can also play it on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC should you have access to one of those. Just like with the PlayStation version, there are no plans to bring Snow Day! to the Xbox One, so Xbox owners need to own Microsoft’s current console.

If you’ve yet to purchase Snow Day!, you’ll want to check out the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition first since they include extra content, particularly the latter. Be warned, though, they are quite pricey.

Author
Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.