South Park creator explains why Snow Day! is 3D

South Park: Snow Day! is an upcoming co-op action-adventure where you’ll finally see how Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and Cartman look in three dimensions. This was an interesting design choice, and co-creator of the show, Matt Stone, finally explained why Snow Day! uses 3D graphics.

In an interview with IGN on March 5, Stone said working with 2D graphics in past South Park games felt very confining and was hard to design combat around. In 3D, there’s “more freedom to create.”

Another major reason why South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic is experimenting with 3D is the price. South Park: Snow Day! is only $29.99 (unlike other games on the market that retail for up to $70), which is a bargain. Given its smaller scope and price tag, the creators felt this was the perfect opportunity to experiment with a new graphical style without biting off more than they can chew.

Snow Day! is a co-op adventure game. Image via THQ Nordic

Stone concluded the interview by explaining how he and Trey Parker (the other co-creator of South Park) have entirely different tastes in games. Parker enjoys RPGs, strategy, and tabletop games, and Stone isn’t really a big fan of them. Additionally, they don’t get to make a game very often, and wanted to give Snow Day! more replayability.

“So we talked about replayability and playing with friends, and that was also a big reason to do the 3D is like, wow, that would be really cool to be able to be with your friends and do this,” Stone said.

South Park: Snow Day! is coming out on March 26 and will be the first time fans see South Park and all its iconic characters through a 3D lens. The show has been running since 1997 and so far, has only been 2D. South Park games like The Stick of Truth and Fractured but Whole followed suit. Hopefully, Snow Day! gives us a fresh new look at the world of South Park and leaves fans wanting more.