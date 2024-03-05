Category:
South Park

South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?

YEEES! KYLE'S MONEY!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:58 am
Cartman and Kyle having a standoff and Butters standing behind them with Book of Laws
Image via THQ Nordic

South Park: Snow Day! is slowly nearing its March 26 release date, and many fans are wondering about the price tag of this upcoming game.

Recommended Videos

What makes South Park: Snow Day! different from The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole is that it’s 3D. If you’re a fan of South Park, you know one of the most important features is its 2D perspective. This version of your favorite show is supposed to give you a new outlook, and it will be interesting to see how it pans out. If you’re still unsure about South Park: Snow Day!, here’s how much it costs on all platforms.

How much does South Park: Snow Day! cost?

There are three versions of South Park: Snow Day!, including regular, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s editions. While the regular edition costs $29.99, Deluxe will set you back $49.99. The Collector’s Edition is, meanwhile, a total of $219.99.

What’s the difference between South Park: Snow Day! editions?

Clyde, Cartman, and Butters sitting at a table
Which should you choose? Image via THQ Nordic

The first and the most obvious difference between each South Park: Snow Day! edition is the price. The editions include different goodies. The higher the price, the more you get. 

Here’s a comparison of each South Park: Snow Day! editions: 

Type of the editionPriceIncluded items
Standard Edition$29.99South Park: Snow Day!
Digital Deluxe Edition$49.99South Park: Snow Day!,
Battle pass,
Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack
Collectors Edition$219.99South Park: Snow Day!,
Battle pass,
Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie,
Six Tarot Cards,
Original soundtrack
(Box and battle pass will arrive on the week of release and the Collector’s Edition will arrive four to five months after.)
related content
Read Article Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?
A promotional image of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny from South Park: Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
An image of Kyle using an ability from South Park Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Kyle and Cartman, wearing a blue wizard hat, standing in front of Butters who is reading a book about laws.
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?
A promotional image of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny from South Park: Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
An image of Kyle using an ability from South Park Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Kyle and Cartman, wearing a blue wizard hat, standing in front of Butters who is reading a book about laws.
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.