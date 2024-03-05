South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?

South Park: Snow Day! is slowly nearing its March 26 release date, and many fans are wondering about the price tag of this upcoming game.

Recommended Videos

What makes South Park: Snow Day! different from The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole is that it’s 3D. If you’re a fan of South Park, you know one of the most important features is its 2D perspective. This version of your favorite show is supposed to give you a new outlook, and it will be interesting to see how it pans out. If you’re still unsure about South Park: Snow Day!, here’s how much it costs on all platforms.

How much does South Park: Snow Day! cost?

There are three versions of South Park: Snow Day!, including regular, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s editions. While the regular edition costs $29.99, Deluxe will set you back $49.99. The Collector’s Edition is, meanwhile, a total of $219.99.

What’s the difference between South Park: Snow Day! editions?

Which should you choose? Image via THQ Nordic

The first and the most obvious difference between each South Park: Snow Day! edition is the price. The editions include different goodies. The higher the price, the more you get.

Here’s a comparison of each South Park: Snow Day! editions: