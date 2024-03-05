South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?

South Park: Snow Day! is slowly nearing its March 26 release date, and many fans are wondering about the price tag of this upcoming game.
What makes South Park: Snow Day! different from The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole is that it’s 3D. If you’re a fan of South Park, you know one of the most important features is its 2D perspective. This version of your favorite show is supposed to give you a new outlook, and it will be interesting to see how it pans out. If you’re still unsure about South Park: Snow Day!, here’s how much it costs on all platforms.
How much does South Park: Snow Day! cost?
There are three versions of South Park: Snow Day!, including regular, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s editions. While the regular edition costs $29.99, Deluxe will set you back $49.99. The Collector’s Edition is, meanwhile, a total of $219.99.
What’s the difference between South Park: Snow Day! editions?
The first and the most obvious difference between each South Park: Snow Day! edition is the price. The editions include different goodies. The higher the price, the more you get.
Here’s a comparison of each South Park: Snow Day! editions:
|Type of the edition
|Price
|Included items
|Standard Edition
|$29.99
|South Park: Snow Day!
|Digital Deluxe Edition
|$49.99
|South Park: Snow Day!,
Battle pass,
Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack
|Collectors Edition
|$219.99
|South Park: Snow Day!,
Battle pass,
Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder,
Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie,
Six Tarot Cards,
Original soundtrack
(Box and battle pass will arrive on the week of release and the Collector’s Edition will arrive four to five months after.)