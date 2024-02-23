How to get the Basilisk 3 in Skull and Bones

The Basilisk III is a strong weapon you can equip on your ship in Skull and Bones. To get it, you’ll have to either get it as a reward or buy its blueprint.

The Basilisk III is worth 105 points on your ship, the highest for the category. The weapon has two unique perks: Raider, which increases the ship’s Charge Rate, and Piercing II, which adds more damage to weakpoints and Piercing Damage overall.

It’s a weapon you can equip to the Deck of your ship, alongside Demicannons and other Culverins. It’s a great one to use in short range, once you’ve already engaged combat. You can lower the ship’s HP with Basilisk hits, and then Board it to take it down.

The price for the Blueprint is high, though, so you’ll likely have to do long farming to get it. Here’s where you can buy it in Skull and Bones.

Basilisk III location in Skull and Bones

It’s worth the cost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Basilisk III weapon Blueprint can be bought in the Black Market for 2,800 Pieces of Eight. You can access the Black Market in Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjarah by heading to your Helm Empire headquarters (the default shortcut is C on PC).

To get Pieces of Eight, you have to unlock the Black Market and the Helm Empire. Complete activities to expand your realm to collect this valuable currency, such as smuggling orders, attacks, and Manufactory takeovers.

Once you’ve unlocked the Blueprint, you also need to gather all the ingredients to craft it. Here is the list: