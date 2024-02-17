How to get Precision Drilling Bit in Skull and Bones

You can get most resources without sinking ships and destroying forts in Skull and Bones, but the Precision Drilling Bits aren’t one of them. Prepare your ship for one hell of a fight if you want his rare material.

Precision Drilling Bits aren’t used for many things in Skull and Bones, but you simply can’t miss it if you want to get the best Ship Weapons and other upgrades. Here is how to get Precision Drilling Bits in Skull and Bones.

Ways to farm Precision Drilling Bits in Skull and Bones

Combat is unavoidable for Ship upgrades. Image via Ubisoft

To get Precision Drilling Bits in Skull and Bones, you’ll need to take on the Dutch Merchant Company. All methods we show below include a form of combat, from raiding Dutch Ports to defeating Ghost Ships. It definitely won’t be easy so we recommend bringing some friends with you.

If you’re used to playing alone, you can join the biggest community Discord server and hop in to look for a group to party up with. You can even trade goods between players in the server, so if you have enough Silver to spare, it’ll be a huge time saver.

Raid Dutch Ports and ships

There’s no one stronger than the Dutch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Precision Drilling Bits can be found at Dutch Ports which are at least level eight and above. You’ll find them in and around the Open Seas and are among the strongest Ports you can find.

You’ll struggle to destroy them by yourself, except if you have reached the maximum Infamy Rank and have obtained the best upgrades possible for your ship. Ports will tank a lot of damage and enemy ships will come to their aid. Even though difficulty scales based on party size, taking on Ports with friends will be much easier than trying to raid them solo.

Bring back a Dutch Merchant convoy

As you’re sailing, you’ll sometimes spot the red light of a distress rocket on top of a ship in the distance. If it’s a Dutch Merchant seeking help, you’re in luck: you’ll get Precision Drilling Bits after bringing it back to an Outpost.

This isn’t an easy mission either, however. There’s a reason why the ship calls for aid: it’s sought by strong enemies. As you begin to escort it, you’ll be chased by numerous deadly ships, so we recommend bringing allies for this mission, too.

Beat the Ghost Ship

You can get highly valuable loot like Precision Drilling Bits by defeating Maangodin, the Ghost Ship. This combat is as difficult as the missions listed above, but if you have yet to encounter one, now can be the time to find it and obtain that precious loot.

Tip: Remeber to get aboard the enemy ship to find extra loot. Even if it’s only one extra Drilling Bit, it’ll save you more time and effort down the track!

Sink Dutch Trading Ships

When you’re sailing in the Open Seas, you’ll come across multiple Dutch Ships. Some of them sail through trade routes in DMC Territory, and if you’re in luck, they will be transporting Precision Drilling Bits. Inspect them with your Spyglass to reveal the ship’s cargo and see whether you can get this item from them.