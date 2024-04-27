How to buy ships in Sea of Thieves

Being the primary mode of transport, ships are your biggest treasures in Sea of Thieves. Unfortunately, you don’t get to own a ship for free; you have to invest quite a bit to become a pirate captain. If you aren’t sure how to buy one, this guide is for you.

Buying a ship in Sea of Thieves, explained

You can buy your first ship in Sea of Thieves after you complete the opening cutscene. At first, you are only allowed to purchase one of the three kinds of ships: Sloop, Brigantine, and Galleon. Well, ships don’t come for cheap, so if you are still yet to buy your first, chances are you only have just enough Gold to buy one ship. Well, here’s how you can get a ship:

From the main menu, select the Play button and choose the mode and server you want. Next, select My Ships and then Purchase Ship. Choose the type of ship you want to buy and type a name for it. Make sure not to use strong language, as it can get your account flagged. Confirm the purchase and you now have a ship of your own.

In case you are wondering, here’s what each of the ship types mean:

Sloop : Small, nimble ship with limited firepower and crew slots. It can carry one to two crew members. Purchase with 250,000 Gold.

: Small, nimble ship with limited firepower and crew slots. It can carry one to two crew members. Purchase with 250,000 Gold. Brigantine : Capable, mid-sized ship. It can carry two to three crew members. Purchase with 3,75,000 Gold.

: Capable, mid-sized ship. It can carry two to three crew members. Purchase with 3,75,000 Gold. Galleon: Large, well-armed ship. It can carry four crew members. Purchase with 500,000 Gold.

If you have the Gold for it, you should definitely go for a Galleon, but it can take some time to earn 500,000 Gold in Sea of Thieves, especially if you are a beginner and are still figuring things out. You’d need a Galleon anyway if you are a group of four.

After you buy a ship in Sea of Thieves, you can also customize it to reflect your style as a pirate captain.

