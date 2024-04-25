How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land

Ancient Gold Coins are a rare form of currency in Sand Land. They are hard to find but are useful for those looking to gather everything in a specific map region.

Sand Land introduces you to Ancient Gold Coins when you reach the town of Spino. You are instructed to find them but not told where to locate them or what they even do. So, where exactly are they?

Where to find Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land

Hidden Relics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must explore Ruins in Sand Land to find Ancient Gold Coins. There are various Ruins hidden across the map, and most can be found after activating multiple Towers.

Ruins are well hidden, so activating Towers is crucial to first finding Ruins, as when you activate a Tower, all the main interest points in a region show up on your map whether you have discovered them or not. You can find a Tower by looking for large metal radar towers while exploring.

Finding Ruins is only the first part, as most Ruins hide their Ancient Gold Coins behind late-game vehicles. For example, some Ruins require a vehicle with lots of speed to get over jumps or push large boulders blocking paths. Finding a Ruin won’t guarantee a Gold Coin unless you can fully explore it.

These Ruins also have secretable walls you can blow up, areas you need to squeeze under, and chests with Bronze and Silver Ancient Coins instead. If you get these other coins, take them to a Trading Post to trade them in for different items.

Once you find two Ancient Gold Coins, return to Spino, where you can trade them for a treasure map from Lassi. These maps reveal every Treasure Chest in a specific region for those looking to 100 percent complete Sand Land.

