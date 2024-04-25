How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land

To explore high-up areas in Sand Land, you need certain vehicles. The Jump-Bot is key to ascending cliffs and reaching hard-to-get resources on the tops of hills and other key areas.

While building a Jump-Bot is tied to the main story, Sand Land seems to lock creating it behind additional resources you don’t have. Fret not, though; you might be confused initially, but making one is pretty simple.

How to build a Jump-Bot in Sand Land

You need certain parts to build a Jump-Bot in Sand Land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After around four hours of progressing Sand Land‘s main story, you reach the town of Spino. In Spino, you accept a main quest that directs you toward the Lisab Battleship north of Gizmo. There, you’re instructed to find a Jump-Bot core, which is given to you at the end of the main quest.

When you complete the quest and then return to Gizmo, the mayor of the town instructs you to create your Jump-Bot in the Garage. When you try to make the Jump-Bot, some text pops up saying you have missing parts.

To make the Jump-Bot, you first need to make the parts in the Garage by following these steps:

Head to the Garage and talk to Ann Instead of selecting Vehicle, select the Parts option instead Select Make Part Press R1 to switch from Tank parts to Jump-Bot parts Build one of each of the basic Primary Weapon, Secondary Weapon, Engine, and Suspension parts Go back to making the Jump-Bot, and you can fit these newly created parts into the Jump-Bot Core to finally create your Vehicle.

You might not have all the resources you need to create these parts, but don’t worry. There are a few caves outside of Spino, and enemies drop items like B-Grade Springs in abundance. If you’ve been opening every chest you saw until now, you should have enough resources to make the Jump-Bot.

