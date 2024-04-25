How to climb Hills in Sand Land

Hills might look like simple scenery in Sand Land, but the very tops of these hard-of-reach platforms hide untold goodies and treasures to help you on your journey.

Recommended Videos

When you start playing Sand Land for the first time, your party won’t be able to climb Hills, no matter how hard you try. Instead, you need to come back later when you unlock certain vehicles that give you the vertical boost you need.

If you want to know which vehicle to look out for and when you unlock it, here’s everything you need to know.

Sand Land: How to climb Hills

Come back later when you have a Jump-Bot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can climb Hills in Sand Land once you get a Jump-Bot vehicle. The Jump-Bot unlocks when you reach a certain point in the main story, so any early Hills you come across aren’t climbable until then.

You unlock the Jump-Bot after roughly four hours if you rush through the main story. It’s the second vehicle you unlock after the Battle Tank when you reach the town of Spino.

Once you’ve unlocked the Jump-Bot, you can use its jumping abilities to climb the Hills. It’s worth returning to most of the Hills you encountered previously, as at their peak, you’ll find rare equipment.

On some Hills, you’ll find Chips you can install into your vehicles to increase their stats, and chests with rare loot inside to build better vehicle parts or upgrade existing ones. The Jump-Bot is also helpful as it allows you to climb to previously inaccessible areas other than Hills, so it’s definitely worth progressing through the main story until you get this vehicle. Then, you can return to previously discovered areas to collect everything you couldn’t before.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more