All Sand Land map symbols and what they mean

Sand Land has two giant maps filled with areas to explore, bosses to challenge, and quests to complete. To keep track of these varied points of interest during your journey, the overworld maps are covered in different markers you should try to learn.

As you traverse through Sand Land’s maps, you can track your progress in each region based on what markers you have visited and how many secrets you have unlocked. Quests and other important information will also show up with different symbols that you can toggle on and off depending on what you are looking for. If you plan to try and explore every inch of Sand Land and Forest Land, here’s every map symbol listed and explained.

Sand Land: Map symbols and meanings, explained

Map Symbol What it means Used to mark ongoing Main Quest locations. Used to mark ongoing Side Quest locations. Used to mark Side Quests you have not started yet. Used to mark Bounty Hunter target locations. Used to mark hostile locations. Used to mark Ruin or Dungeon locations. Used to mark explorable mini-dungeons or points of interest. Used to mark climbable hills. Used to mark “grottos” that contain items and resources (to the right of the Hill marker.) Used to mark Water Supply Points. Used to mark Camps. Used to mark settlements. Used to mark key locations or capitols within each nation. Used to mark your main hub in each nation. Used to mark military checkpoints. Used to mark military bases. Used to mark Radio Tower locations. Used to mark a Garage. Used to mark an Item Store. Used to mark a Workshop. Used to mark a Trading Post.

