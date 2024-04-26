Rao, Beelzebub, and Thief running from the a dragon enemy.
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
Sand Land

All Sand Land map symbols and what they mean

The map shows all... most of the time.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 02:23 am

Sand Land has two giant maps filled with areas to explore, bosses to challenge, and quests to complete. To keep track of these varied points of interest during your journey, the overworld maps are covered in different markers you should try to learn. 

As you traverse through Sand Land’s maps, you can track your progress in each region based on what markers you have visited and how many secrets you have unlocked. Quests and other important information will also show up with different symbols that you can toggle on and off depending on what you are looking for. If you plan to try and explore every inch of Sand Land and Forest Land, here’s every map symbol listed and explained.

Sand Land: Map symbols and meanings, explained

Map SymbolWhat it means
Sand Land Main Quest SymbolUsed to mark ongoing Main Quest locations.
Sand Land Side Quest SymbolUsed to mark ongoing Side Quest locations.
Sand Land unclaimed Side Quest SymbolUsed to mark Side Quests you have not started yet.
Sand Land Bounty Hunt SymbolUsed to mark Bounty Hunter target locations. 
Sand Land Hostile Enemy SymbolUsed to mark hostile locations. 
Sand Land Ruins SymbolUsed to mark Ruin or Dungeon locations. 
Sand Land Explorable SymbolUsed to mark explorable mini-dungeons or points of interest.
Sand Land Hill SymbolUsed to mark climbable hills
Sand Land Hill SymbolUsed to mark “grottos” that contain items and resources (to the right of the Hill marker.)
Sand Land Water Supply Point SymbolUsed to mark Water Supply Points.
Sand Land Camp SymbolUsed to mark Camps.
Sand Land Settlement SymbolUsed to mark settlements.
Sand Land Nation Capitol SymbolUsed to mark key locations or capitols within each nation.
Sand Land Main Base SymbolUsed to mark your main hub in each nation. 
Sand Land Military Checkpoint SymbolUsed to mark military checkpoints. 
Sand Land Military Base SymbolUsed to mark military bases. 
Sand Land Radio Tower SymbolUsed to mark Radio Tower locations.
Sand Land Garage SymbolUsed to mark a Garage.
Sand Land Item Store SymbolUsed to mark an Item Store.
Sand Land Workshop SymbolUsed to mark a Workshop.
Sand Land Trading Post SymbolUsed to mark a Trading Post.
