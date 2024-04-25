sand land tank
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Sand Land

How to restore vehicle HP in Sand Land

Don't get defeated!
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 05:03 pm

Your vehicles and tanks in Sand Land can take quite a beating while you’re traveling across the wasteland, and at first glance, it might seem like there’s no way to restore their HP. Thankfully, there is—it’s just not explained well.

Recommended Videos

Depending on your difficulty level, your vehicles can take a pounding from enemy fire or when you fall from a considerable height, so stocking up on healing items is vital. This is especially true when you’re facing late-game bosses. So, how do you heal your vehicles in Sand Land? Keep reading, because we have the answer.

Sand Land: How to recover a vehicle’s health

an item shop selling repair kits in sand land
Item shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To restore your vehicle’s health in Sand Land, you need a Repair Kit. For 100 coins, you can buy one from any store, vendor, or peddler. Stock up on a lot of them if you plan to head out for a long adventure.

You then need to equip the Repair Kit to your item wheel. Open the main menu, press R1 until you get to the Items tab, scroll down to the Repair Kit, press the X button, and then select the area of your item wheel to slot into.

item selection wheel in sand land
Selection wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can then use the Repair Kit inside a vehicle you want to heal. Select the item wheel by pressing left on the D-Pad and hovering over the Repair Kit. Select it with X to restore health to your vehicle.

Alternatively, when you go to Spino, head to the garage to recover all your vehicle’s health before heading out again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Sand Land Beelzebub in jeep with old man
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
ancient coin chests are hiddein in ruins in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to climb Hills in Sand Land
climb up that hill in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to climb Hills in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Sand Land Beelzebub in jeep with old man
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to assemble a Jump-Bot in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
ancient coin chests are hiddein in ruins in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to climb Hills in Sand Land
climb up that hill in sand land
Category: Sand Land
Sand Land
How to climb Hills in Sand Land
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.