How to restore vehicle HP in Sand Land

Your vehicles and tanks in Sand Land can take quite a beating while you’re traveling across the wasteland, and at first glance, it might seem like there’s no way to restore their HP. Thankfully, there is—it’s just not explained well.

Recommended Videos

Depending on your difficulty level, your vehicles can take a pounding from enemy fire or when you fall from a considerable height, so stocking up on healing items is vital. This is especially true when you’re facing late-game bosses. So, how do you heal your vehicles in Sand Land? Keep reading, because we have the answer.

Sand Land: How to recover a vehicle’s health

Item shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To restore your vehicle’s health in Sand Land, you need a Repair Kit. For 100 coins, you can buy one from any store, vendor, or peddler. Stock up on a lot of them if you plan to head out for a long adventure.

You then need to equip the Repair Kit to your item wheel. Open the main menu, press R1 until you get to the Items tab, scroll down to the Repair Kit, press the X button, and then select the area of your item wheel to slot into.

Selection wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can then use the Repair Kit inside a vehicle you want to heal. Select the item wheel by pressing left on the D-Pad and hovering over the Repair Kit. Select it with X to restore health to your vehicle.

Alternatively, when you go to Spino, head to the garage to recover all your vehicle’s health before heading out again.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more