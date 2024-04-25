How to claim your Sand Land pre-order bonuses

Most games reward players for locking in their support by giving extra goodies to those early adopters. Sand Land offers a wide selection of pre-oder bonuses that you can claim early on during your journey, though you need a mechanic to access them.

Recommended Videos

Depending on which version of Sand Land you pre-ordered, you’ll get different rewards to aid you on your journey to find the Legendary Spring. These can range from exclusive vehicle skins to bonus weapons that will give you some extra oomph for your bots early on. You still need to progress in the story to unlock all of this pre-order content, however, and here is where you can grab it all.

Where do you get your Sand Land pre-order bonuses?

Regardless of which version of the game you purchased, you can collect your Sand Land pre-order bonuses once you unlock Ann’s Garage in Spino. This section of the game opens up almost immediately after you steal a tank from the Royal Army, which should take you a few hours to reach.

Everything is automatic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you bring Ann to Spino, she’ll open up a garage and fix your tank. This will act as your hub for the first half of Sand Land and beyond, allowing you to build, customize, and upgrade vehicles using material you collect from enemies or exploring the world. As soon as you can speak to Ann, you’ll automatically get your pre-order bonus items delivered, with a list popping up before they are added to your inventory.

You won’t be able to automatically use every pre-order bonus item, though. You need to upgrade your vehicle to equip stronger weapons and unlock other interactions in Spino to access the furniture and vehicle skins.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more