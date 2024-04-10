Sand Land release countdown: Exact start time and date

If you’re among the fandom of the popular Japanese manga series Sand Land, chances are you’re excited about its upcoming video game adaption by Bandai Namco. Fortunately for you, its official launch isn’t far away.

With a desert world where humans and demons are suffering from a widespread water shortage, Sand Land is driven by the fascinating story of the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, who team up in search of the mystical Legendary Spring with the goal of hydrating the dry lands.

That definitely sounds like a worthy adventure, even if you haven’t watched the anime it’s based on. If you are excited for its release, check out our countdown below.

When does Sand Land launch?

Are you ready? Image via Banda Namco Entertainment

According to Bandai Namco’s latest announcement, Sand Land is scheduled for an official release on April 26 for multiple platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4.

While Bandai Namco has yet to announce the exact time of release, we expect the title to become available at midnight regional time. The timer above is counting down to midnight CT on April 26. If you haven’t yet purchased Sand Land—available in Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s editions—you might want to do so soon, as there are exclusive pre-order goodies up for grabs.

If you can’t wait to play, you can download a free demo of the game now on any of the eligible platforms. The demo gives you a taste of the world through the eyes of Beelzebub, as well as letting you experiment with some of the characters’ skills. It also lets you try out the weapon customization system and vehicle upgrades.

We will update this article if Bandai Namco announces a different release time.

